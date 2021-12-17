× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Live Updates: Nairobi-Kisumu train service finally resumes

NATIONAL
By Standard Team | December 17th 2021
Passenger train service from Nairobi to Kisumu ready to depart. [George Maringa, Standard]

The long-awaited passenger train service on the Nairobi-Kisumu route resumed operations this morning; 10 years after services were suspended due to a dilapidated railway line.

The Standard has a crew on board who will be giving updates as the train makes its journey from Nairobi to Kisumu. 

Commuters travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu paid Sh2,000 for first-class, and Sh600 for the Economy Class. The journey is 12 hours with 18 stops and they will have a weekly train service.  

11:26 AM: Police officers and KR officials walk in the coaches to ensure Covid-19 protocols are adhered to. 

KEEP READING

Covid-19 protocols are strictly observed with all passengers wearing their masks.

Kenya Railways officials provided masks to those who did not have them. 

One of the police officers on the train headed to Kisumu. The train left Nairobi at 6am on Friday and is expected to reach Kisumu after 12 hours. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

10: 40am: brief stop at Gilgil, curious locals look at the train as it proceeds with the journey. Most commuters are seated in their coaches. Music playing on the train, the DJ according to Ochieng' is in one of the first-class coaches.

9:58 AM: Stopped for a minute at the Naivasha depot. Passengers are not allowed to leave the train.

A commuter takes a nap in one of the first-class coaches. [Denish Ochieng’, Standard]

5:45am: Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Phillip Mainga flagged off the maiden trip at 6am at the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

The Standard journalist Denish Ochieng says so far the trip is comfortable and enjoyable. To kill boredom, Kenya Railways provided restaurants and Ohangla music for commuters.

“It is full of fun, a lot of Ohangla music and there is a 3 by 6 [ft] bed for those who are in the first-class,” said Ochieng.

Commuters from Nairobi to Kisumu paid Sh2,000 on first-class and Sh600 fare on second-class coaches for the 12-hour journey. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Kenya Railways seeks to eat into the market share of bus firms such as Ena Coach, Guardian Bus Service, and Easy Coach that charge between Sh1,200 and Sh1,600 for a journey that takes an average of seven hours.

The train from Kisumu on the meter-gauge railway terminates its journey at the Naivasha station, where passengers are thereafter transferred to SGR via a new 23.5-km link line to Longonot.

This link also ensures cargo from SGR moves to the MGR line at the interchange point, located at the ICD in Naivasha.

To kill boredom, Kenya Railways provided restaurants and Ohangla music for commuters. [George Maringa, Standard]

The company has spent billions of shillings on refurbishing its century-old rail network to boost bulk cargo transportation and passenger travel.

(Reporting by George Maringa, Jacinta Mutura, Denish Ochieng', and Mireri Junior)

;
