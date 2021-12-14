DJ Evolve shooting: Attempted murder charge against Babu Owino dropped
NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni
| December 14th 2021
The attempted murder charge against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been dropped after DJ Evolve filed an application to have the matter withdrawn.
Owino will now face disorderly behaviour offence.
The legislator allegedly shot DJ Evolve in the neck on January 17, 2020 at B-Club entertainment spot in Kilimani, Nairobi.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Male victims of gender-based violence turning to suicideCases of early marriages, female genital mutilation and sexual violence that includes rape, defilements and sodomy apparently are also too common.
Kiraitu Murungi: My party delegates will decide between Ruto and RailaMurungi said his Devolution Empowerment Party will rely on MCAs to settle on the candidate who they will find most popular in Mt Kenya East.
MOST READ
Renewed hurdle for DP Ruto in Rift as Raila join 2022 race
POLITICS
By Titus Too
- Kenyans are suffering because of corruption, not economic model
CLAY MUGANDA
By Clay Muganda
- Husband stabs man he found with his wife
NAIROBI
By Jael Mboga
- The big face-off between Raila and Ruto takes another twist
POLITICS
- Six Kenyans awarded for outstanding services to nation
NATIONAL
- Family of Ethiopian trader abducted last month pleads for help
NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye