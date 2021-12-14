DJ Evolve shooting: Attempted murder charge against Babu Owino dropped

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. [File, Standard]

The attempted murder charge against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been dropped after DJ Evolve filed an application to have the matter withdrawn.

Owino will now face disorderly behaviour offence.

The legislator allegedly shot DJ Evolve in the neck on January 17, 2020 at B-Club entertainment spot in Kilimani, Nairobi.

