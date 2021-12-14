× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DJ Evolve shooting: Attempted murder charge against Babu Owino dropped

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | December 14th 2021

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. [File, Standard]

The attempted murder charge against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been dropped after DJ Evolve filed an application to have the matter withdrawn.

Owino will now face disorderly behaviour offence.

The legislator allegedly shot DJ Evolve in the neck on January 17, 2020 at B-Club entertainment spot in Kilimani, Nairobi.

