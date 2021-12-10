DP Ruto mourns his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| December 10th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the loss of his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde.
Osinde died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday morning, the office of the DP confirmed.
The DP, in his condolence message, condoled Osinde as a hardworking, diligent leader with a mastery of human resources.
“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills,” Ruto tweeted.
We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit.
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 10, 2021
Osinde was born on August 18, 1962. He held a Masters degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
After teaching at the University of Nairobi, he landed a managerial job at the National Bank of Kenya where he rose to the position of Head of Strategic Planning.
In 2010, he was named Kenya’s ambassador to Germany.
Raila and Ida Odinga exchange love messages on Kasarani podiumAccording to the ODM chief’s spouse, a Raila presidency would keenly look into Kenyans’ education and health welfare
Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a dayKenya records highest Covid-19 vaccinations in a day at 125,248, as 136 people test positive from 4,895 samples in last 24 hours.
