DP Ruto mourns his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde

Ken Osinde- DP William Ruto's Chief of Staff. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the loss of his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde.

Osinde died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday morning, the office of the DP confirmed.

The DP, in his condolence message, condoled Osinde as a hardworking, diligent leader with a mastery of human resources.

“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills,” Ruto tweeted.

We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit.



My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 10, 2021

Osinde was born on August 18, 1962. He held a Masters degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

After teaching at the University of Nairobi, he landed a managerial job at the National Bank of Kenya where he rose to the position of Head of Strategic Planning.

In 2010, he was named Kenya’s ambassador to Germany.

