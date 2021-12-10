× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DP Ruto mourns his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 10th 2021

Ken Osinde- DP William Ruto's Chief of Staff. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the loss of his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde.

Osinde died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday morning, the office of the DP confirmed. 

The DP, in his condolence message, condoled Osinde as a hardworking, diligent leader with a mastery of human resources.

“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills,” Ruto tweeted.

KEEP READING

Osinde was born on August 18, 1962. He held a Masters degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

After teaching at the University of Nairobi, he landed a managerial job at the National Bank of Kenya where he rose to the position of Head of Strategic Planning.

In 2010, he was named Kenya’s ambassador to Germany.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila and Ida Odinga exchange love messages on Kasarani podium
According to the ODM chief’s spouse, a Raila presidency would keenly look into Kenyans’ education and health welfare
Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day
Kenya records highest Covid-19 vaccinations in a day at 125,248, as 136 people test positive from 4,895 samples in last 24 hours.

MOST READ

GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video
GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video

NATIONAL

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru, Suluhu seal eight deals to improve ties

By Roselyne Obala | 14 minutes ago

Uhuru, Suluhu seal eight deals to improve ties
Raila and Ida Odinga exchange love messages on Kasarani podium

By Elvince Joshua | 3 hours ago

Raila and Ida Odinga exchange love messages on Kasarani podium
Kenya, Tanzania sign eight bilateral agreements

By PSCU | 3 hours ago

Kenya, Tanzania sign eight bilateral agreements
DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead

By Brian Okoth | 3 hours ago

DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC