DP William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde is dead

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | December 10th 2021

Ken Osinde died on Friday, December 10, 2021 in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Ken Osinde, the Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, is dead.

Osinde died at a hospital in Nairobi on Friday morning, December 10, officers within the deputy president’s office told The Standard.

“It is true we have lost him. Family will issue a comprehensive statement later today (Friday),” said DP William Ruto’s aide, who spoke in confidence.

Osinde drew media headlines on November 26, 2021, when he was barred from addressing the Annual Devolution Conference on behalf of his boss, Ruto, who had been lined up to close the three-day governors' convention.

On that day, Ruto had political engagements in Nyandarua County.

