Mary Wambui, Purity Njoki granted Sh25m cash bail, or Sh50m bond each

Mary Wambui (pictured) and Purity Njoki are facing Sh3 billion tax evasion charges. [Courtesy]

The two directors of Purma Holdings Limited, Mary Wambui and Purity Njoki, have been granted a Sh25m cash bail each, or Sh50m bond and surety of Sh25m each.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo ordered the duo to deposit their passports with the court.

The magistrate also warned the two against travelling out of Kenyan borders without alerting the court.

Wambui and Njoki were also cautioned against contacting prosecution witnesses.

The two were further directed to present themselves to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on December 14 to have their finger prints processed.

Magistrate Kombo ordered the pair to ensure that they cooperate with investigating officers, lest their bail be cancelled.

Mary Wambui and Purity Njoki on Thursday morning presented themselves in court, where they were charged with tax evasion.

The two had been on the run for one week after being summoned to appear before the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on December 3.

On December 8, the anti-corruption court in Nairobi issued arrest warrants against the two for frustrating court processes.

On Thursday morning, hours after allegedly fleeing a city hotel where they were lodging, the two turned up in court for prosecution.

They were subsequently charged with eight counts of tax evasion totalling Sh3 billion, with the highest sole tax evasion charge being Sh1.63 billion.

Both Wambui and Njoki denied the charges before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and police on Wednesday night, December 8, stormed the hotel in which the suspects were lodging, but found the duo had already “escaped”.

Their personal belongings were, however, found in the room they had booked.

“Authorities found the duo’s bank cards, cash and car keys; a clear indication that the two were residing at the hotel,” KRA’s commissioner for investigations and enforcement Edward Karanja said.

Wambui’s lawyer had told KRA that the client had been admitted to the hospital on November 29, but the taxman says the lawyer did not produce evidence indicating medical records, disclosure of illness or hospitalisation.

Purma Holdings Limited, a company that has won several government tenders, deals in general supplies.

