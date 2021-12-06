× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Muinde Muisio: ?African sergeant who was honoured posthumously

NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | December 6th 2021
Commander inspecting King's African Rifles Parade in Samburu December 1960. [File, Standard]

On June 1, 1949, the East African Standard paid glowing tribute to Sergeant Muinde Muisio, who was speared to death by a Maasai moran at a village in Narok.

Muinde was part of a team comprising nine officers who were dispatched to hunt down three "hardcore" criminals hiding in manyattas. The security operation was led by Inspector Finchas Mukundi.

However, due to the terrain and poor road network, the officers proceeded on foot, abandoning their truck by the roadside.

When villagers spotted the advancing security team, morans, armed with simis and spears, emerged from their huts spoiling for a fight.

One of the morans charged at Muinde with a spear. The officer responded by firing three shots at the fleeing assailant before collapsing from the stab wound.

KEEP READING

 Gatonye Gathura buried at his Ndeiya farm in Kiambu

 Recluse Paul Murage who wiped out his family and community

 Court upholds life sentence for man who battered wife

 Three to serve 30 years for luring man to his death

An improvised stretcher was made and Muinde ferried through the bushes to the truck about six miles away. He died at a hospital in Narok.

The following day, the suspected attacker was traced and arrested alongside his two accomplices. The three were picked from a local shop where they were hiding. The prime suspect in Muinde’s murder had a bullet wound on the shoulder.

The three had a past record of violent robberies, livestock theft and escape from lawful custody. Muinde had served for 24 years, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 1942. Described as a very efficient and popular officer, he was awarded, posthumously, the Colonial Police Medal for Gallantry.

In paying tribute to Muinde, the East African Standard wrote: “This is a story of courage, resource and devotion to duty, which would reflect credit of the highest order on any man of any race. It reflects credit on the whole Kenya Police Force. For them, it is a shining example, an inspiration and a cause for pride.

"Sergeant Muinde made an indelible contribution to the tradition of the force with which he served. By his death, he did more. His sacrifice in time of peace, as great as any made in time of war, and his courage called into being in the normal course of routine duty, is something of which his African fellow-men can well be proud too, as a race.”

This was a rare compliment to an African police officer during the colonial period when the Force was dominated by European and Asian officers. African cops were considered illiterate and ill-trained in combat skills.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Taanzia ya George Morara, mbunge aliyehudumu kwa miezi tisa pekee

Murder Mystery: FBI joins investigations into the disappearance & murder of Bashir Mohammed

Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death

Gender-based violence has no place in a civilised society today
While men and boys are also victims of GBV, the truth is that women and girls bear the greatest brunt of sexual and gender-based violence.
11 students arrested after private school dormitory burns
The boys were arrested hours after a dormitory and personal effects of over 60 students were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Sunday night.

MOST READ

Uhuru to open historic park on Jamhuri Day
Uhuru to open historic park on Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
MPs to lose Sh2.7b over illegal house allowance

By Kamau Muthoni | 7 hours ago

MPs to lose Sh2.7b over illegal house allowance
Ken Lusaka: How I worked with Michuki to kill Mungiki and my big reward

By Caleb Atemi | 11 hours ago

Ken Lusaka: How I worked with Michuki to kill Mungiki and my big reward
Mwingi bus crash survivors recount ordeal as search continues

By Philip Muasya | 11 hours ago

Mwingi bus crash survivors recount ordeal as search continues
Man walks out of jail after 23 years to the embrace of two wives

By Gilbert Kimutai | 11 hours ago

Man walks out of jail after 23 years to the embrace of two wives

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC