Environmentalist Alan Donovan dies in his sleep aged 83
NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior
| December 5th 2021
African Heritage House owner Alan Donovan is dead.
Donovan passed away this morning at his home in Mlolongo, Machakos County.
According to African Heritage Estate management, Donovan, 83, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning.
Donovan came to Africa over 50 years ago co-founded the African Heritage Gallery with Kenya’s first vice-president Joseph Murumbi and the creator of the African Heritage House.
KEEP READING
Why Alan Donovan is selling the African Heritage House
East Africa's pioneer artists showcase their work at Nairobi Gallery
Nairobi’s art centre director Alan Donovan bags African award
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described Donovan as a great pioneer of arts and a force that touched lives by protecting the environment.
“Donovan, a great pioneer of the arts. From African Heritage to protection of the environment, Donovan was a force that touched lives,” said Governor Mutua.
African Heritage House is a showpiece of African culture and heritage and contains an invaluable collection of African art.
Overlooking the Nairobi National Park, it is a combination of the mud architectures from across Africa and is available for tours, meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinners on the rooftop or by the refreshing pool), conferences/functions, as well as overnight stays in its luxurious rooms, filled with African art and furnishings with modern appointments.
Let's address exclusion in all its forms to build a better societyInclusion of people living with disabilities (PWDs) and the advancement of their rights is firmly situated at the heart of Kenya's Constitution
Jimi Wanjigi disputes Uhuru's rosy picture of economyJimi Wanjigi said that former President Kibaki grew the economy to Sh4.7 trillion yet statistics from Central Bank show it grew to Sh6.7 trillion.
MOST READ
Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Several feared drowned after bus with 30 choir members plunges into Kitui river
EASTERN
- Kitui river bridge has rugged edge, driver was unfamiliar with route – Deputy Governor
EASTERN
- Why old couples divorce after decades of marriage
EXPLAINERS
- ODM won’t form coalition with Nyanza parties
POLITICS
- Pregnant wife of KDF soldier stabbed to death
COUNTIES