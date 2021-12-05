× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Environmentalist Alan Donovan dies in his sleep aged 83

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | December 5th 2021

Alan Donovan at The African Heritage House situated at Mlolongo along Mombasa Road, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

African Heritage House owner Alan Donovan is dead.

Donovan passed away this morning at his home in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

According to African Heritage Estate management, Donovan, 83, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning.

Donovan came to Africa over 50 years ago co-founded the African Heritage Gallery with Kenya’s first vice-president Joseph Murumbi and the creator of the African Heritage House.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described Donovan as a great pioneer of arts and a force that touched lives by protecting the environment.

“Donovan, a great pioneer of the arts. From African Heritage to protection of the environment, Donovan was a force that touched lives,” said Governor Mutua.

African Heritage House overlooking Nairobi Park. [File, Standard]

African Heritage House is a showpiece of African culture and heritage and contains an invaluable collection of African art.

Overlooking the Nairobi National Park, it is a combination of the mud architectures from across Africa and is available for tours, meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinners on the rooftop or by the refreshing pool), conferences/functions, as well as overnight stays in its luxurious rooms, filled with African art and furnishings with modern appointments.

