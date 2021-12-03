× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on compulsory leave to allow for audit

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 3rd 2021
Kenya Power offices in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Five senior managers at Kenya Power have been sent on compulsory leave to pave way for investigations into allegations of graft.

“The five managers will proceed on sixty days leave with immediate effect to pave way for various forensic audits and the review of the supply chain function to be completed,” a statement from the firm’s acting Chief Executive Officer Eng Rosemary Oduor said.

The statement seen by The Standard also notified of their replacements in an acting capacity, pending approval by the Kenya Power Board.

Last month, the electricity distributor suspended 59 senior procurement employees as reforms at the troubled company started in earnest.

Kenya Power said the affected staff, all senior members of its supply chain and logistics department, had been made to step aside, pending investigations into possible procurement malpractices that have threatened the sustainability of the company while exposing Kenyans to high power bills.

The move followed recommendations by a task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March this year to probe contracts between the utility firm and electricity generators.

The firm had in 2018 kicked out most senior managers following probe into the Sh4.5 billion scandal on transformer tenders. 

