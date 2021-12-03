Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on compulsory leave to allow for audit
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| December 3rd 2021
Five senior managers at Kenya Power have been sent on compulsory leave to pave way for investigations into allegations of graft.
“The five managers will proceed on sixty days leave with immediate effect to pave way for various forensic audits and the review of the supply chain function to be completed,” a statement from the firm’s acting Chief Executive Officer Eng Rosemary Oduor said.
The statement seen by The Standard also notified of their replacements in an acting capacity, pending approval by the Kenya Power Board.
Last month, the electricity distributor suspended 59 senior procurement employees as reforms at the troubled company started in earnest.
Kenya Power said the affected staff, all senior members of its supply chain and logistics department, had been made to step aside, pending investigations into possible procurement malpractices that have threatened the sustainability of the company while exposing Kenyans to high power bills.
KEEP READING
Auditor General flags KenGen’s Sh95b outlay on stalled projects
Court stops lifestyle audit on Kenya Power employees
Kenya Power starts staff lifestyle audit as State freezes new hiring
Kenya Power stopped from demanding employees’ wealth, M-Pesa details
The move followed recommendations by a task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March this year to probe contracts between the utility firm and electricity generators.
The firm had in 2018 kicked out most senior managers following probe into the Sh4.5 billion scandal on transformer tenders.
RELATED VIDEOS
Mataifa ya Kenya na Uganda yakaa kiza cha mchana
Countrywide blackout: Kenya power announces power outage caused by system disturbance
Haki kwa Joy Mukami:Kenya power yaamrishwa kumfidia KSh.22M, baada ya kupigwa na nyaya za umeme
Kenyatta: We’ll create more room for persons living with disabilitiesPresident Uhuru Kenyatta said his administration has increasingly been appointing persons living with disabilities to key positions in government.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
All 400 Maranda School Form 4 students sent home indefinitely
NYANZA
- Duale: Uhuru’s sudden appearance during my TV interview didn’t scare me
POLITICS
- Man who shot woman he thought was fugitive cop Kangogo found dead
WESTERN
By Osinde Obare
- Police officers’ ‘slashed salaries’: What’s happening?
NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola
- Country's only known alligator since 1967 on the brink of death
NATIONAL
- My old-fashioned watermill has served me for 90 years, says miller
WESTERN