× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power housecleaning begins as 59 bosses suspended

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | November 5th 2021

Kenya Power headquarters at Parklands, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kenya Power yesterday suspended 59 senior procurement employees as reforms at the troubled company started in earnest.

The electricity distributor said the affected staff, all senior members of its supply chain and logistics department, had been made to step aside, pending investigations into possible procurement malpractices that have threatened the sustainability of the company while exposing Kenyans to high power bills.

The move follows recommendations by a task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March to probe contracts between the utility firm and electricity generators.

The task force in its report fingered the procurement department as among the major problems afflicting Kenya Power.

READ MORE

 Cash-strapped parastatals seek loan write-offs as defaults hit Sh74b

 Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion

 Shocking cover-up at Kenya Power

 The sins of power producer

It further recommended the replacement of the entire procurement team, with a number of them likely to face the sack, depending on the outcome of the probe.

The company said in a statement it had suspended the department’s leadership and put in place a team that will oversee procurement on an interim basis.

“As a consequence, and in compliance with the task force recommendations, Kenya Power has, with immediate effect, suspended the top leadership of the Supply Chain Division comprising 59 members of staff to pave way for the forensic audit,” said the firm.

“In the interim, the company has appointed a team in an acting capacity to ensure business continuity.”

The supply chain and logistics department is headed by Dr John Ng’eno as the general manager.

He is assisted by three departmental heads as well as numerous other senior employees at the headquarters and across the regions and counties.

The task force, which handed its report to the President on September 29, noted that procurement of different materials was among the major areas of concern at the power distributor.

It recommended an overhaul of the department, noting that it had been cited by different stakeholders as “a key problem.”

The task force proposed the replacement of all the employees in the department by deploying some of them to other areas while declaring others redundant.

“The task force report further recommended reforms within the organisation and in particular, the Supply Chain Division, which will include undertaking a forensic audit to identify areas of possible leakages so as to facilitate the implementation of remedial measures as part of the business’ reform and restructuring process,” said Kenya Power.

“The goal of the forensic audit, which will be done on the procurement systems, stock and staff, is to enhance the robustness of the company’s supply chain processes so as to anchor them on the principles of value for money, professionalism and accountability.”

Among the materials that are prone to procurement misdeeds are electricity meters, poles and transformers.

The task force found out that the company has over Sh5 billion of such and other materials stuck at its stores that are likely to go to waste. “The company is reported to be holding obsolete and slow-moving stock worth over Sh5 billion, which is likely to go to waste as in some cases, procured items are now obsolete,” said the task force in the report.

President Kenyatta in September directed the Energy Ministry to fully implement the recommendations of the task force, which might see more heads roll.

He also appointed a committee to oversee the reform process that covers not Just Kenya Power but the entire energy sector.

Among key recommendations by the task force include a 33 per cent reduction in the cost of power by end of this year as well as the renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

It is not the first time that procurement processes have caused a stir at the firm.

The allegations of procurement processes being riddled with corruption were witnessed in 2018 when nearly all of management was suspended and faced prosecution for the procurement of low-quality transformers and outsourcing construction works to non-qualified and unregistered firms. Problems in the procurement processes at the firm came to the fore in 2018 when nearly the entire top management was suspended and prosecuted for buying low-quality transformers and outsourcing construction works to non-qualified and unregistered firms. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Mataifa ya Kenya na Uganda yakaa kiza cha mchana

Countrywide blackout: Kenya power announces power outage caused by system disturbance

Haki kwa Joy Mukami:Kenya power yaamrishwa kumfidia KSh.22M, baada ya kupigwa na nyaya za umeme

Share this story
Smugglers make a killing as honest traders suffer
Smugglers bring in cattle, omena, soft drinks, sugar, rice, maize, alcoholic drinks, ethanol, goats and activated carbon.
Why your bank will soon have to write its own will
Banks will soon be required to submit plans detailing how they could be safely closed, sold or dissolved in case they run into a crisis.

MOST READ

Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year
Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year

NEWS

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why your bank will soon have to write its own will

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

Why your bank will soon have to write its own will
Blow as cost of credit rises to 17-month high

By Dominic Omondi | 19 hours ago

Blow as cost of credit rises to 17-month high
CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful

By Frankline Sunday | 20 hours ago

CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful
New drive to lift women and youth

By Edwin Nyarangi | 1 day ago

New drive to lift women and youth
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC