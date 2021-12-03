× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
How short December rains will affect you

NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua | December 3rd 2021

A flooded road between KCA University and Utalli College in Ruaraka after heavy downpour in Nairobi on November 30, 2019. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Meteorological Department has sounded an alarm over potential increased human-animal conflict, malnutrition and road accidents in December and early 2022.

According to the weatherman, several parts of the country will experience different weather patterns that will directly impact people’s lives.

On December 1, the department released a warning report that several parts of the country are likely to experience below-average rainfall.

 Hidden costs undermine schooling in ASAL areas

 Mount Kenya Foundation meets Asal leaders

 Countries urged to combine nutrition and immunisation

 How new mothers have helped reduce stunted growth

“The rainfall distribution, both in time and space, is expected to be generally poor,” warns the Met department, adding: “The October-November-December seasonal rainfall is likely to cease between the second to fourth weeks of December over several parts of the country.”

The impact of this, says the weatherman, is the potential escalation of malnutrition-related diseases, in the ASAL areas.

“Relevant authorities should put plans in place to provide food and food supplements to the most affected communities.”

Met, however, says that some parts of the country, like the South-eastern lowlands, Highlands East of the Rift Valley as well as parts of Central and South Rift Valley, will experience near-average rainfall. This, they say, might cause slippery roads, hence increasing the risk of accidents.

“Flash floods may cause transport challenges on poorly drained roads, especially during rush hours, and more so in areas where the roads become impassable when it rains.”

Residents of Northeastern, Northwestern should expect increased human-animal conflict, the department cautioned.

“The depressed rainfall expected over the Northern part of the country is likely to exacerbate the depletion of pasture and water for livestock and human consumption.

“Human-to-human and human-to-wildlife conflicts are likely to continue being experienced in the ASAL counties.”

The low rainfall might also see you spend a little more on your electricity and water bills in the first quarter of the year 2022.

“The major river catchment areas for the country’s hydroelectric power generating dams are expected to experience below-average rainfall. The water levels in the dams across the country are therefore likely to register reduced inflow,” said the Met department.

Convicted ex-head of world athletics Lamine Diack dies at 88
A French court sentenced him to four years in prison in 2020, but he was never jailed
Two widows face charge of obtaining Sh283,368 to facilitate workers travel to Qatar
Mariana Wanjiru Tsotse and Pauline Wangui Ikua, both widows, were accused of conspiring to defraud one Margaret Wanjiru Ichanga a sum of Sh283,368.

