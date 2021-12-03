× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
City preacher Godfrey Migwi dead after short illness

NATIONAL
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | December 3rd 2021

Bishop Godfrey Migwi. [Courtesy]

Popular city-based preacher Godfrey Migwi is dead.

The preacher was the founder of House of Hope Church in Kayole where he had been preaching for more than a decade. 

Among those who mourned the preacher is Deputy President William Ruto who described him as a bold mentor. The Deputy President worshiped in his church early this year.

“Bishop Godfrey Migwi was a bold, vocal, and powerful spiritual leader with a great sense of humour. He was a mentor and a friend with firm pastoral faith that he infused to many of us. We will miss his topical and nourishing sermons,” Ruto posted.

The Deputy President further said: “Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones, and the House Of Hope Church-Kayole fraternity during this sad time. Rest in peace, Bishop Migwi.”

Bishop Samuel Njririri of Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church who said he had known Bishop Migwi for more than 20 years added that the bishop will b remembered for mentoring many pastors.

“He was also a counselor who never lacked advise when needed, of late he had shown interest in politics and was planning to vie for a parliamentary seat in Mathioya,” said Njiriri.

Njiriri said Bishop Migwi was a generous person who utilised all his talents among preaching, singing, counseling and had also shown qualities of skilled leadership.

In his last post on his Facebook, Migwi’s quoted the book of Psalms and thanked God for taking him far in the ministry.

“Make us glad according to the days you have afflicted us and the days we have seen evil. God is good,” he posted on the social media platform.

A family friend told The Standard that Migwi had been unwell.

Early this year, Migwi declared that he would vie for Mathioya parliamentary seat, stating that it will be a good opportunity for him to preach and pray in Parliament to end corruption.

“It is true I will be vying for the parliamentary seat next year. I come from the region and I understand their problems, this is more of a calling to liberate the region,” he said in an interview in May.

“It doesn’t mean I have left the church. If I win the seat, it will be a good opportunity for me to preach and pray in Parliament and end deep-rooted corruption. With prayers, we will overcome such vices,” he added.

