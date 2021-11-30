President Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off

President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside his deputy William Ruto at Parliament, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to wealthy nations not to close borders to African countries.

Uhuru, while delivering his eighth State of the Nation Address (SOTN) at Parliament on Tuesday, said the coronavirus disease will not be defeated by locking off other countries.

“Covid will not be defeated by locking us off or shutting us down. No one will be safe until we are all safe…msitufungie jamani,” the president pleaded.

He added that the war against the disease is not over, what with the emergence of a new variant- Omicron.

On the State of Economic development, the president said his administration has multiplied critical fundamentals in the eight years since assuming office, on merit of economic acceleration and the big push investment.

He said that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has multiplied by a 2-factor plus, ranking Kenya the sixth wealthiest nation in Africa.

“In 2013, Kenya was Africa’s 12th wealthiest nation with a GDP of Sh4.75tr. In eight years, the GDP stands at Sh11 trillion, making Kenya the sixth wealthiest nation in the continent.”

Uhuru noted that Kenya’s real GDP grew by 10 per cent in the second quarter of 2021.

The president delivered his second last State of the Nation Address, amid much anticipation.

He spoke at a special joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday afternoon, a year after his last address on November 12, 2020.

It is also his second address in adherence to Covid-19 protocols at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.

The president who arrived after 3.00 pm inspected the guard of honor and thereafter received by State officers including both speakers of Parliament.

About 127 MPs are in attendance, to allow adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Uhuru took to the podium at exactly 3.42 pm, to deliver what was his eighth SOTN and second last, as he nears a close to his presidency.

