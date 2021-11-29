× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Autopsy: Journalist Gatonye Gathura was strangled using computer cable

NATIONAL
By Anthony Gitonga | November 29th 2021

Veteran journalist Gatonye Gathura [Courtesy]

A post mortem conducted on the body of seasoned journalist Gatonye Gathura has now revealed that he was killed through strangulation.

It was conducted at Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary by Dr Titus Ngulungu who revealed that Gatonye was strangled using a computer charging cable and his assailant(s) hit him on the back of his head with a blunt object.

The results of the autopsy indicated that the deceased suffered a painful death before the body was dumped near Naivasha town.

The family of the health and science writer who were at the mortuary called for justice, noting that he would be laid to rest on Thursday in the family’s home in Limuru.

KEEP READING

 MCK calls for probe into deaths of journalists as tributes pour in

 Standard Group cartoonist Joshua Nanjero dies

 Veteran journalist Gatonye Gathura found dead

 Hope as Kenya to try corona drug on patients

According to Dr Ngulungu, a government pathologist, Gatonye died from lack of air after the killers used the wire to strangle him.

He added that the body could have stayed for up to one week on the scene before it was found by members of the public and collected by police.

“The report clearly indicates that the victim was murdered using a wire and there is an injury at the back of the head inflicted by a blunt object,” he said.

 

Share this story
Virtual real estate plot sells for record Sh268m
Interest surged last month when Facebook changed its name to Meta to reflect its focus on developing virtual reality products for the metaverse.
EBC announces exit from 2022 polls preparedness team
Chebukati writes to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to announce IEBC exit from both NMSCF and TWC

MOST READ

Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world
Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world

WORLD

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court slaps Kamiti Prison escapees with additional 15-month jail term

By Sirajurahman Abdullahi | 3 hours ago

Court slaps Kamiti Prison escapees with additional 15-month jail term
Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati’s Sh100,000 donation

By Eric Abuga | 3 hours ago

Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati’s Sh100,000 donation
Court upholds Kinoti’s four-month jail term

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

Court upholds Kinoti’s four-month jail term
Prison boss, wardens and three re-captured convicts arraigned

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

Prison boss, wardens and three re-captured convicts arraigned

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC