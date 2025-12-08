Makongeni residents demand demolition of 'nuisance' garage

Residents protest to demand demotilion of demolition of Gadano Garage in Makongeni, Nairobi, on December 7, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Residents of Makongeni Estate in Nairobi are calling for the swift eviction and demolition of Gadano Garage, accusing its owners of defying government directives to vacate the land.

They said the establishment is obstructing the government’s ongoing affordable housing project.

Makadara MP George Aladwa, said those whose homes were recently demolished had complied with government relocation directives, and that no individual should be allowed to flout the law.

“We cannot allow anyone to be above the law. Our homes were demolished to pave the way for the new housing units, and the same rules must apply to Gadano Garage,” he stressed.

Evelyn Aholi, Makongeni Ward chairlady, described the garage as a longstanding nuisance in the community.

“Since it was established, it has disturbed our peace. No one knows what’s stored there, but all we hear are sounds of things bursting. We have respected government directives and moved. Who is Gadano that he should stand in the way of progress? He is delaying the start of the housing project. We want him to move so our houses can be built quickly,” she said

Aholi also noted that there is a heavy presence of police and goons guarding the garage, which, according to her, is obstructing efforts for the housing project. The call to remove the garage comes amid the government’s Nairobi Eastland’s Regeneration Plan, which seeks to replace old, low-density housing with modern and affordable units.

Approximately 3,600 tenants in Makongeni were asked to vacate their homes, with the government offering Sh 150,000 per tenant as a relocation facilitation package.

Officials say that around 3,300 tenants had received payment, while subtenants were later included in the compensation scheme.

Residents who relocated have been promised priority to return as homeowners in the new housing units once construction is complete. Special allocation cards were issued to guarantee their first right to the new units.

Following the relocation, demolition crews moved in to clear the estate, flattening old single-room houses and preparing the land for construction.

Residents insist that Gadano Garage should be removed without delay to ensure the new housing units are built on schedule and that the neighborhood can be restored to a safe, clean, and organized environment.

“The development cannot wait for exceptions. Everyone must follow the law so that our neighborhood can return to a clean, safe, and organized environment,” Aholi said.

With the backing of the MP and the ward leadership, residents remain firm in their demand for swift action against Gadano Garage, emphasizing that compliance with government directives is essential for the successful completion of the housing project and the restoration of community order.