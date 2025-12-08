DIG Masengeli's nephew charged with defrauding parents Sh2.6m in police jobs scam

James Chesimani Masengeli, DIG Gilbert Masengeli’s nephew, charged at Milimani Law Courts with defrauding seven parents Sh2.5m over fake police jobs. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

James Chesimani Masengeli, also known as Timothy Khatete Barasa, nephew of Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, has been charged with defrauding seven parents of Sh2.58 million by falsely claiming he could secure National Police Service jobs for their children in the just-concluded recruitment.

Chesimani, a former police officer, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Dolphina Alego on Monday, December 8, 2025, and denied a charge of obtaining money by false pretences levelled against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).