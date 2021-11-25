× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Nick Mwendwa graft probe file closed, his Sh4m returned

NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua | November 25th 2021

Embattled FKF President Nick Mwendwa at a past press conference. [Courtesy]

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa can now breathe easy after his graft probe file was closed on Thursday, November 25.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu ordered that Nick Mwendwa’s Sh4 million cash bail be refunded to him after the Prosecution failed to press charges against the suspended FKF administrator.

On November 17, magistrate Nyamu gave the State seven days to file charges against Mwendwa, failure of which, he’d be released unconditionally.

On Thursday, the Prosecution, in a virtual session, said it had not prepared any charges against Mwendwa, prompting the magistrate to release Mwendwa unconditionally.

 I have zero regrets for turning up for Nick Mwendwa, Havi says

 The rough, tough, bitter and sweet life of a football agent

 Kenya Association of Former Footballers rally behind FKF disbandment

 Twaha, Nyamweya followers differ as stakeholders angle for FKF fallout spoils

The 42-year-old was facing allegations of misappropriating at least Sh400 million belonging to FKF, claims he vehemently denied.

Mwendwa’s team at FKF was overhauled on November 11, and replaced by a caretaker committee, as investigations into the federation’s finances continued.

