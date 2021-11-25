Nick Mwendwa graft probe file closed, his Sh4m returned
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| November 25th 2021
Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa can now breathe easy after his graft probe file was closed on Thursday, November 25.
Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu ordered that Nick Mwendwa’s Sh4 million cash bail be refunded to him after the Prosecution failed to press charges against the suspended FKF administrator.
On November 17, magistrate Nyamu gave the State seven days to file charges against Mwendwa, failure of which, he’d be released unconditionally.
On Thursday, the Prosecution, in a virtual session, said it had not prepared any charges against Mwendwa, prompting the magistrate to release Mwendwa unconditionally.
The 42-year-old was facing allegations of misappropriating at least Sh400 million belonging to FKF, claims he vehemently denied.
Mwendwa’s team at FKF was overhauled on November 11, and replaced by a caretaker committee, as investigations into the federation’s finances continued.
