× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tightened security on Kenya-Uganda border causes heavy traffic [Photos]

NATIONAL
By Robert Amalemba | November 19th 2021

A long queue of trucks from Kocholia to Malaba border in Busia Bounty on 19, 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The police have tightened security on the Kenya-Uganda border following bomb explosions in Kampala two days ago.

Officers manning the porous border said they are not leaving anything to chance after two bombs went off in the Ugandan capital, killing three people and injuring over 30 others, five of them critically. 

A fourth attacker was been arrested and an explosive vest recovered, according to Uganda police.

The stretch had covered about 15 kilometers [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

KEEP READING

 Police impound 20,000 litres of untaxed ethanol

 Phone gift leads to conviction of man who killed, buried lover in shallow grave

 State kicks off plans for city's bus rapid transport system rollout

 Traffic eating into people’s working hours

Three attackers, using motorbikes, blew themselves up near parliament and Kampala's police headquarters, in the attack the Islamic State (IS) group has said it organised and executed.

"We are doing everything possible to guarantee the safety of Kenyans," said Bungoma County police boss Musyoki Mutungi, under whose jurisdiction Malaba, a border town between Kenya and Uganda, sits.

He added: "We are all aware terrorists attacked the neighbouring country with which we share a border. We also had terrorists escape from a prison in Kenya but have since been rearrested. We cannot sleep."

The traffic jam is due to tightened security on the Kenya-Uganda border following bomb explosions in Kampala [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

"We have intensified patrols especially around River Lwakhaka. We have also intensified road searches on the Lwakhaka–Webuye and Webuye-Malaba road," said Dr Mutungu.

However, the road checks being conducted by the police have led to a traffic snarl-up stretching from Kocholia to Malaba, the entry point to Uganda.

Mutungi, an organisational leadership specialist, said he has been spending time talking to his officers from different departments to encourage them to up their game in border security.

"We have a very good working relationship with all security agencies and our main goal is to ensure our people are safe," he said. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Fish theft threatens thriving cage fish farming business in Busia

Bunge la kaunti ya Busia lasifia huduma bora zinazotolea na gazeti la The Standard

Shot InThe Arm: Busia county rolls out Covid-19 vaccination exercise

Iran women's goalkeeper accused of being a man
Zohreh Joudaei was Iran's hero saving two penalties in the Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
Anfield is always a test, says Arsenal boss Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players are fully aware of the challenge of playing at Liverpool with the London club looking to end a nine-year

MOST READ

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court of appeal suspends decision by High Court that nullified 23 laws

By Patrick Vidija | 2 hours ago

Court of appeal suspends decision by High Court that nullified 23 laws
Miguna Miguna: I’m not enjoying Berlin

By Erik Kirschbaum | 4 hours ago

Miguna Miguna: I’m not enjoying Berlin
Farmers urged to embrace the latest receipting system to combat losses

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 5 hours ago

Farmers urged to embrace the latest receipting system to combat losses
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

By Mate Tongola | 9 hours ago

The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC