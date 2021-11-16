× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How Kampala bomb attacks were executed, police reveal

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | November 16th 2021

The bomb explosions went off a few minutes past 10am, police said. [Courtesy]

Three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Kampala, Uganda, causing three more deaths and 33 injuries, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a televised address that two of the three suicide bombers were caught on tape riding a motorbike near the Jubilee Insurance offices on Parliamentary Avenue.

The incident occurred at 10:06am, three minutes after a first bomb explosion occurred near the Central Police Station, which is located metres away.

The two bombers on a motorbike detonated an explosive device on them, killing them on the spot, and causing destruction that spread out nearly 30 metres away.

KEEP READING

 Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala

 Police in Kenya on high alert following attack in Uganda

 Be vigilant, report any terror suspicion, state to Kenyans

 Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens

Police spokesperson Enanga said the suicide bombers “were disguising as boda boda operators”.

One person, a civilian, also died at the scene, police said.

In the earlier incident, which occurred near the Central Police Station (CPS) at 10:03am, a lone suicide bomber on foot was caught on surveillance cameras detonating a bomb near the entrance of the police post.

The spillover of the CPS explosion spread out metres away, leaving scores injured and two dead, police said.

“The suicide bomber was a male adult, who was in a black jacket and had a backpack on him,” said Enanga.

The total number of fatalities, according to police, were six in total – the three suicide bombers and three civilians.

Enanga said 33 victims, who survived the attacks, were rushed to the Mulango National Referral Hospital.

“Five of those undergoing treatment are critically injured,” police said.

“There were bodies shattered, legs scattered and what we believe to be a skull of the suicide bomber near the CPS entrance,” Enanga said.

Police linked the bomb attacks to a domestic terror group.

Enanga said a fourth suspected suicide bomber was tracked down, shot and arrested.

The suspect is reported to have led police to his home in Nakatoke Village, where a suicide jacket was recovered.

Enanga said the suicide bombers used homemade explosive devices “from readily available material” to blow themselves up.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit

Ugandan MP warns Kenyan FGM perpetrators who ran to hide in Uganda will be arrested

Singer Akon visits Uganda | HOT TOPICS

Turning plastic waste into cabro blocks
The environmentalist with a passion for research spent the last seven years looking for ways to recycle wastes discarded at the site.
Networking tips for entrepreneurs
Through creating strong networks, entrepreneurs meet valuable mentors, investors, clients, distributors and experts in their industry.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala

By Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala
Abiy Ahmed: How soldierly grit, timely moves and sharp tongue have saved Ethiopia’s PM

By Malkhadir Muhumed | 1 day ago

Abiy Ahmed: How soldierly grit, timely moves and sharp tongue have saved Ethiopia’s PM
Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens
Two bomb explosions reported in Kampala, Uganda

By Brian Okoth | 2 days ago

Two bomb explosions reported in Kampala, Uganda

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC