How Kampala bomb attacks were executed, police reveal
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth
| November 16th 2021
Three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Kampala, Uganda, causing three more deaths and 33 injuries, police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a televised address that two of the three suicide bombers were caught on tape riding a motorbike near the Jubilee Insurance offices on Parliamentary Avenue.
The incident occurred at 10:06am, three minutes after a first bomb explosion occurred near the Central Police Station, which is located metres away.
The two bombers on a motorbike detonated an explosive device on them, killing them on the spot, and causing destruction that spread out nearly 30 metres away.
KEEP READING
Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala
Police in Kenya on high alert following attack in Uganda
Be vigilant, report any terror suspicion, state to Kenyans
Police spokesperson Enanga said the suicide bombers “were disguising as boda boda operators”.
One person, a civilian, also died at the scene, police said.
In the earlier incident, which occurred near the Central Police Station (CPS) at 10:03am, a lone suicide bomber on foot was caught on surveillance cameras detonating a bomb near the entrance of the police post.
The spillover of the CPS explosion spread out metres away, leaving scores injured and two dead, police said.
“The suicide bomber was a male adult, who was in a black jacket and had a backpack on him,” said Enanga.
The total number of fatalities, according to police, were six in total – the three suicide bombers and three civilians.
Enanga said 33 victims, who survived the attacks, were rushed to the Mulango National Referral Hospital.
“Five of those undergoing treatment are critically injured,” police said.
“There were bodies shattered, legs scattered and what we believe to be a skull of the suicide bomber near the CPS entrance,” Enanga said.
Police linked the bomb attacks to a domestic terror group.
Enanga said a fourth suspected suicide bomber was tracked down, shot and arrested.
The suspect is reported to have led police to his home in Nakatoke Village, where a suicide jacket was recovered.
Enanga said the suicide bombers used homemade explosive devices “from readily available material” to blow themselves up.
RELATED VIDEOS
DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit
Ugandan MP warns Kenyan FGM perpetrators who ran to hide in Uganda will be arrested
Turning plastic waste into cabro blocksThe environmentalist with a passion for research spent the last seven years looking for ways to recycle wastes discarded at the site.
Networking tips for entrepreneursThrough creating strong networks, entrepreneurs meet valuable mentors, investors, clients, distributors and experts in their industry.
MOST READ
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- Give us a break! Mt Kenya governors tell Ruto
POLITICS
- Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala
AFRICA
- Slay queens have fallen, Kaluma says after Uhuru signs Bill
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- The prison facelift angle in the Kamiti terror convicts’ escape
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina
- Miguna lawyer back in court after hyped return to Kenya ends at a Berlin airport
NATIONAL