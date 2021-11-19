× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Day white settlers stormed State House in protest

NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | November 19th 2021

State House Road.

At the height of the state of emergence, targeted killings against white settlers scared them so much that they stormed State House seeking an audience with Governor Evelyn Baring.

The murders began soon after the declaration of emergency in 1952. Though uncoordinated, about 20 Europeans were killed in a spate of violence in Naivasha, Kitale and Nyeri.

The perpetrators were believed to be either African servants hired by the settlers or Mau Mau fighters.

It is the murder of Roger Ruck and his wife Esme that jolted the white settlers into action. The Rucks were a young likeable couple in Kinangop, brutally murdered on January 24, 1953.

KEEP READING

 Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs

 Sudanese security forces use tear gas to disperse anti-coup protests- witnesses

 Shabana facing financial crisis amidst leadership wrangles

 We have not been summoned by Uhuru, OKA says

The following day hundreds of white extremists, some armed, marched to State House, then known as Government House, to protest against Baring’s inability to contain the situation.

At State House, the settlers were unable to break through a security wall mounted by African police officers.

As the protestors caused a commotion outside, their political leader, Sir Michael Blundell, together with other representatives, were held up in a meeting with Governor Baring.

When the noise outside became unbearable, Blundell and his team stormed out. In his memoirs: So Rough a Wind, Blundell recounted how he calmed the situation after persuading the commanding officer to withdraw the human security shield.

“As I emerged round the corner, the crowd recognised me and there were shouts and cries. I told the crowd to get right back on the grass below the terrace, but they were worked up and refused to do so,” wrote Blundell.

When he attempted to address the crowd, his voice was drowned by the shouts of agitated protestors on seeing the Sultan of Zanzibar, who was standing on the balcony. The Sultan was a guest at State House. His presence angered the white settlers seeking audience with the governor.

Describing the moment as nasty, Blundell recalled how men and women he had extreme respected for lost their temper pelting out expletives: “Looking down over the scene, I saw in front of me a little woman, dressed in brown, who was, in normal times, the respected owner of an excellent shop in Nairobi. She was beside herself with fury and crying out in a series of unprintable words.” 

Blundell and one Humphrey Slade, managed to calms the crowd. However, the settlers left State House without being addressed by Baring. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Maralal residents protest against water shortage that has been ongoing for two years now

Inside exclusive club of Presidents' keepers | PRESS REVIEW

Haki Africa hold peaceful protests in Taita Taveta over the poor state of health services

One year to go until 2022 World Cup - is Qatar ready?
Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first ti
Why men avoid doctors like the plague
Many men prefer to self-medicate and only seek medical attention if the situation turns critical.

MOST READ

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

By Mate Tongola | 1 hour ago

The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday
Raila Odinga revisits single mothers support pledge

By Elvince Joshua | 1 hour ago

Raila Odinga revisits single mothers support pledge
'I'd rather die than go back to Kamiti Maximum Prison'

By Philip Muasya and Kamore Maina | 1 hour ago

'I'd rather die than go back to Kamiti Maximum Prison'
Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]

By Robert Abong'o | 1 hour ago

Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC