Miguna Miguna’s much-touted return to Kenya now uncertain

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | November 15th 2021
Dr Miguna Miguna. [File, Standard]

Activist Miguna Miguna’s arrival in Kenya from Canada has hit turbulence after the government issued a red alert in respect of him to Air France.

The red alert means airlines won't have him aboard their aircraft.

In a tweet on Monday, Miguna said he was informed about the new development at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany.

According to the fiery lawyer, the alert was issued on Monday morning to the carrier not to fly him to Nairobi.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Air France officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a 'red alert' this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I'm waiting for a cop,” he tweeted.

KEEP READING

 Miguna lawyer back in court after hyped return to Kenya ends at a Berlin airport

 Miguna Miguna's lawyer back in court after hyped return to Kenya ends at a Berlin airport

 Miguna’s return: Lobby moves to court seeking orders to allow him back

 Miguna Miguna: I am on my way

Miguna had booked an air ticket to travel from Canada via Germany and France to land in Kenya tomorrow, November 16, 2021.

He said his flight was scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday at 9am.

The new development comes after the High Court on Friday declined to lift the red alerts issued by the government against Miguna to travel to the country.

Judge Hedwig Ong'undi said there was no evidence showing that Miguna had been stopped from returning to the country.

"There is no evidence to prove the alerts exist. This court cannot rule on speculation to grant the orders he is seeking. Case dismissed," Justice Hedwig said.

Miguna had through his lawyer through lawyer John Khaminwa said the alerts had prevented Lufthansa and Air France airlines from allowing him to board its planes for purposes of travelling to and entering Kenya on November 16 or any other day.

"The red alerts issued by the Attorney General and Fred Matiang'i to the two airlines or any other airline should be lifted to enable me to travel to Kenya," he said.

Miguna who has dual citizenship in Kenya and Canada was deported on February 6, 2018, after the government claimed that he was not a Kenyan citizen.

He however filed a petition at the High Court where the court declared that his deportation was illegal and unconstitutional.

Miguna made his first attempt to return to the country on March 26, 2018 but was denied entry upon landing at JKIA and returned to Canada.

His second attempt to come back to the country was in January 2020 but upon reaching Germany, he was denied boarding rights on Lufthansa Airline to travel to Kenya on account of a red alert issued by the government to airlines to stop him from travelling to the country.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and LSK President Nelson Havi were to accompany him on his flight.

Mutunga announced in October that he will travel to Toronto to accompany the Miguna Miguna on his trip back.

EACC arrests officials over alleged embezzlement of Sh85.1m at Homa Bay County Assembly
Six people have been arrested over the alleged misappropriation of Sh85.1 million in the Homa Bay County Assembly.
Military officers take over key boardrooms
Among those named to the caretaker committee was General (Rtd) Moses Oyugi, the latest military figure to cross over into a State boardroom.

Uhuru signs law locking out 'mpango wa kandos' from dead lovers' wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured
Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn't revenge

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge
Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

