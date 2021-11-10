× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lawyers, lobbies protest increased extrajudicial killings

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | November 10th 2021

Public Investments Committee (PIC) Chairman Abdulswamad Nassir at Parliament buildings. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir says he is ready to mobilise legislators to petition for the removal of Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai from office over increased cases of extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances.  

Abudlswamad said the cases had become too common and accused the police of doing little to stop the vice.

“Today it will be me, tomorrow will be you. We need to join hands to stop this madness before it escalates,” he said yesterday.

The MP said this when he met lawyers, lobby groups and Muslims organizations who were having peaceful march to protest against increased cases of kidnappings and extrajudicial killings.

KEEP READING

 Kihara, Mutyambai summoned in court over missing lawyer

 IG Mutyambai orders investigation into killing of boda boda rider

 Beware of get-rich-quick schemes, Mutyambai warns after ‘game of cons’ expose

 Normalcy restored in Laikipia, Mutyambai says

The lawyers and the lobby group held demonstrations under the “Purple Ribbon Campaign Week”.

The groups presented petitions to Parliament, Attorney General and Police Inspector Hillary Mutyambai. Police provided security throughout the march.

Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Wambua who was present during the procession said there was need from the country to have policy and legislation reforms as well as ratify international instruments to end unexplained disappearances.

“Kenya is governed by rule of law not by rule of people. We demand that the government agree to follow the law because it is only through this the country can be safe for everyone,” she said.

At the same time Amnesty international Kenya Executive Director Houghton Irungu, Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid and National Muslim Leaders Forum Chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Abdi faulted the state for not acting with speed to stop the disappearances and killings.

 They singled out a case lawyer Hassan Nandwa who  disappeared for more than a week after his abduction. Nandwa was dumped about 200 kilometers away from Nairobi where he was found alive in Mwingi and later reunited with his family.

It is not clear who was behind his abduction and where he was during that time and his client and ex- terror convict Elgiva Bwire is yet to be found. The two went missing since October 28 after Bwire was released from jail.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

POLICE STATE? Concern over arrest of 3 senators on day of revenue formula vote

Matiang'i and Mutyambai appear before Senate, media barred from covering CS grilling

Mwanaume amuua mwanaume mwengine na kujisalimisha kwa polisi

5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far
In the last 24 hours, no new deaths were recorded, with the death toll standing at 5,314.
Paris St Germain player arrested after attack on teammate
Paris St Germain women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody after an attack on other players, the club has said.

MOST READ

Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating
Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating

RELATIONSHIPS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ezekiel Mutua: I was unfairly hounded out of office

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

Ezekiel Mutua: I was unfairly hounded out of office
PHOTOS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in court over doctors payment

By Collins Kweyu | 6 hours ago

PHOTOS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in court over doctors payment
Curtain falls on city's long-serving newspaper vendor

By Jacinta Mutura | 17 hours ago

Curtain falls on city's long-serving newspaper vendor
Suspect in Agnes Tirop’s killing to take plea

By Lynn Kolongei | 17 hours ago

Suspect in Agnes Tirop’s killing to take plea

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC