PHOTOS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in court over doctors payment
NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu
| November 10th 2021
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has appeared before the Employment and labour relations court at Milimani following summons to explain why the county has not paid doctors for four months.
The summons was issued on an application filed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists board through their lawyer Henry Kurauka.
The lawyer avers doctors in the county have been going without salaries contrary to the provisions of the law.
Ngilu was accompanied by the county service board CEO and board members who are currently before Justice Monica Mbaru.
