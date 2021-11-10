PHOTOS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in court over doctors payment

Kituyi Governor Charity Ngilu before the Employment and Labour Court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The summons was issued on an application filed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists board through their lawyer Henry Kurauka.

The lawyer avers doctors in the county have been going without salaries contrary to the provisions of the law.

Ngilu was accompanied by the county service board CEO and board members who are currently before Justice Monica Mbaru.

