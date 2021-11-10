× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
PHOTOS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in court over doctors payment

NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu | November 10th 2021

Kituyi Governor Charity Ngilu before the Employment and Labour Court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Kitui Governor Charity  Ngilu has appeared before the Employment and labour relations court at  Milimani following summons to explain why the county has not paid doctors for four months.

Gover Charity Ngilu chats with some of the County board members. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The summons was issued on an application filed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists board through their lawyer Henry Kurauka.

Governor Ngilu consults with her lawyers. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The lawyer avers doctors in the county have been going without salaries contrary to the provisions of the law.

Governor Ngilu at the Employment and Labour Court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Ngilu was accompanied by the county service board CEO and board members who are currently before Justice Monica Mbaru.

;
