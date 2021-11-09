× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rioting students? Not a problem for Mr Carey Francis

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | November 9th 2021
The first three headmasters of the Alliance High School (1926-70) from left: Carrey Francis-the father of mathematics, Rev G.W Grieve and Mr Francis. [File, Standard]

At a time when the country was literally burning and student riots were the order of the day, a former university don set out to quash this rebellion.

Edward Carey Francis was so strict that even teachers’ wives had to be mindful of the perfumes they wore, the colour of dress they chose for the school parade and, more importantly, the hemline–exposing the thigh could send Francis on the rampage. Then, it was mandatory for teachers’ spouses to attend school assemblies at Alliance High School. 

To latter-day scholars, Francis was famous for authoring mathematics textbooks, but to students at Alliance in the 1940s and 1950s, the legend was a package of mystical powers, and a disciplinarian who had mastered all their names.

When Francis took over Alliance in 1940, he introduced new measures by changing the school uniform, scrapping the maroon fez and introducing plain khaki shorts and shirts. 

The boys felt had gone too far when he expelled teachers who opposed his new rules and allocated some land to each boy who was expected to grow vegetables to be given to British soldiers fighting in the Second World War.   

KEEP READING

 11 students in court over attempted school arson

 School fires: Who will stop this madness?

 Sossion now wants boarding schools scrapped

 Make boarding schools fun or disband them

This sent the students on a riot but Francis met them with hellfire. His reaction to the strikes is well documented by one of Kenya’s most renowned novelist, Ngugi wa Thiongo.

In his memoirs, In the House of the Interpreter, Thiongo writes:

“Carey Francis responded with a mixture of expulsions and caning, the boys readmitted on one on one basis, only after each of them accepted in writing that they were wrong, promised to obey the new rules and said ‘thank you, sir’ for the punishment.”

These were difficult times for teachers who lived in daily terror of being attacked by Mau Mau and had loaded guns in their houses while students were at one point armed with bows and arrows.

It is not clear why Francis, born in London on September 13, 1897, educated in the best schools in London and offered a job as a Mathematics lecturer at the prestigious Cambridge University, had opted to throw away all that in 1928 so as to become a headmaster in Africa.

The cane, which was used to administer punishment then, has been criminalised and repealed from the statutes.  

But 81 years later, students are still setting their schools on fire, reigniting the debate of bringing back the cane, even though psychologists and child development experts have warned that this will not solve the current madness.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Watu 10 wapoteza maisha yao na wengine wajeruhiwa kutokana na moto Uganda

MPs pondering over tabling bill re-introducing caning in schools

Meru School closed indefinitely after students unrest

Couple found dead in their Umoja house
Police say the duo’s decomposed bodies were found on the night of Monday, November 8, inside their Umoja Estate house.
Why book on climate crisis sells at Sh248m
Book touted as is a landmark collection on the history of climate change. One goes for Sh248 million.

MOST READ

Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto
Moses Kuria: Why I have reduced engagement with Ruto

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Governor Mutua loses first round in property war against Lilian Nganga

By Paul Ogemba | 16 minutes ago

Governor Mutua loses first round in property war against Lilian Nganga
Wanted: DCI offers Sh10m bounty for five suspected terrorists

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

Wanted: DCI offers Sh10m bounty for five suspected terrorists
Kenyans react after KRA says it's coming for online wealth flaunters

By Betty Njeru | 5 hours ago

Kenyans react after KRA says it's coming for online wealth flaunters
CoG asks government to hasten KEMSA probe

By Betty Njeru | 7 hours ago

CoG asks government to hasten KEMSA probe

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC