× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government sets up team to tackle online fraudsters

NATIONAL
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | November 4th 2021

If you are suspected of child pornography, computer fraud and forgery, subversion, identity theft and impersonation, cyber terrorism, and sabotage, then your days are numbered.

Such acts behind the computer will now land suspects in trouble, following the launch of the National Computer and Cyber-Crime Coordination Committee to tackle the vice in Nairobi.

The committee will also pursue those who have been publishing false information, hate messages, cyber harassment, and threatening messages online.

Its mandate will include detection, investigation, and prosecution of offences such as illegal devices and access codes, cyber espionage, and publication of false information.

KEEP READING

 KEMSA restructuring: All non-core staff to work from home

 Sustainable pill for healing the sickening corruption in Kenya

 DP allies fault Matiang’i support for Raila

 I’ll not resign, CS Matiang’i tells DP Ruto allies

All the nominees in the team will operate from Herufi House in Nairobi.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, who officiated the launch, said the move comes at a time when the country is preparing for the general election.

He said there are no plans to bring down the internet on election day.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee brings together various government agencies among them Communications Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, and the police.

“I want to urge all the institutions in the committee to think of mass investment in cyber security,” said Matiang’i.

He said some of the serious cyber threats could lead to the collapse of banks or hacking into critical service systems.

“Many people who run government systems currently are digital strangers who make mistakes that expose many,” he said.

Matiang’i asked the team to plan a meeting with the Judiciary Training Institute to incorporate the judiciary.

He cited a case of digital migration and Huduma Namba which proved that some judicial officers were not conversant with changing technology.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said despite several challenges, including court cases, he is happy that the law is being operationalised.

“It is critical for us to see those who are misusing this space will finally be brought to book, like those who kill people on social media thus stressing families and think they will hide behind the law,” explained Mucheru.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Fred Matiang'i says the Government is committed to addressing the insecurity in Laikipia County

Impeaching Matiang'i: Guns trained at CS Fred Matiang'i with leaders divided over impeachment plans

Je, mpango wa wabunge kumg'atua Waziri Fred Matiang'i utafaulu?

Secondary school teacher commits suicide
A 41-year-old secondary school teacher has committed suicide in Homa Bay County under unclear circumstances.
Family demands answers after death of Nandi school's student
Parents of a student at St Teresa of Avila Secondary School in Ndalat, Nandi County, have called for investigations into her death.

MOST READ

Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha
Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha

EDUCATION

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Assembly clerk was illegally hired, says High Court judge

By Phares Mutembei | 1 hour ago

Assembly clerk was illegally hired, says High Court judge
The bullet that propelled Kalonzo Musyoka’s political dream

By Amos Kareithi | 4 hours ago

The bullet that propelled Kalonzo Musyoka’s political dream
KEMSA restructuring: All non-core staff to work from home

By Mercy Kahenda | 4 hours ago

KEMSA restructuring: All non-core staff to work from home
Lilian Nganga: My life in danger

By Betty Njeru and Elvince Joshua | 6 hours ago

Lilian Nganga: My life in danger

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC