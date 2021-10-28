Philip Anyolo replaces Cardinal Njue as Nairobi Archbishop
By Elvince Joshua
| October 28th 2021
Kisumu Dioceses Archbishop Philip Anyolo has been appointed the new Archbishop for Nairobi.
Anyolo becomes the fifth bishop of Nairobi.
He is set to replace John Cardinal Njue who retired early this year after serving as the Nairobi Archbishop for 13 years.
The post fell vacant on 4 January 2021 after Cardinal Njue attained the age of 75.
Nairobi archdioceses have been under Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau has been serving as the Apostolic Administrator since Cardinal Njue’s exit.
Anyolo appointment was made by Pope Francis on Thursday, October 28.
"I have the pleasure and honour to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Philip Anyolo, presently Archbishop of Kisumu, as Archbishop of Nairobi," read the statement.
He has been serving as Archbishop of Kisumu since January 12, 2019.
He has ordained a priest on October 15, 1983, at the Eldoret Dioceses and earned his first appointment as a Bishop, by Pope John Paul II, on December 6, 1995.
He would be posted to Kericho Dioceses and was later consecrated as bishop (in Kericho) on February 3, 1996, where he served until March 22, 2003.
On March 22, 2003, Pope John Paul II appointed Anyolo as the second Bishop of that diocese and was installed on May 23, 2003.
He has also served as the Chairperson of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops
Anyolo who will turn 66 on May 18, next year, was born in Tongaren, Bungoma in 1965.
