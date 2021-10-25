Jowie had gunshot wounds on night of murder, says doctor
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
| October 25th 2021
A suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani walked into a hospital to seek treatment for gunshot wound.
Dr Lawrence Obonyo told the court that Joseph Irungu alias Jowie went to Nairobi West Hospital on the night of September 19/20, 2018 claiming that he had been shot by thugs but was referred to another hospital after he failed to raise money for admission.
Jowie is facing trial over the murder of Monica. He is charged alongside former Citizen TV presenter Jacqueline Maribe.
Dr Obonyo testified that they received a letter from the Director of Criminal Investigations on September 25, 2018, requesting the hospital to provide Jowie’s treatment records at the facility and whether he had left any clothes on the day.
The investigators had alleged that Jowie shot himself at the house they were staying with Maribe at Royal Park within Lang’ata Estate before driving himself to the hospital. They also alleged that he burnt the clothes he was wearing to conceal evidence.
Dr Obonyo told the court that he was not sure if Jowie went to the hospital in the company of another person since the hospital only record details of patients and not the people who accompany them.
He explained that Jowie had injuries on his left shoulder and CT scan on his chest revealed that he sustained internal injuries to the lungs and a bone fracture on his shoulder.
Head of Security at Kenya Airways James Ng’eno told the court that Monica travelled from Juba in South Sudan on September 19, 2018. This information was contained in the passenger manifest.
