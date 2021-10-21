× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
High Court gives Uhuru 14 days to appoint six judges

NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba | October 21st 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The High Court has given President Uhuru Kenyatta 14 days to appoint six judges he had omitted in June 2021 promotions.

Should the President fail to honour the order, the six judges would be deemed formally appointed, and the Chief Justice would organise their swearing-in.

From left: High Court Judges James Wakiaga, George Dulu and William Musyoka during their verdict on omission of six judges case. [George Maringa, Standard]

The six nominees are Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, Registrar of the High Court Judy Omange and Chief Magistrate Evans Kiago.

 Mukami Kimathi homage: Raila retraces father’s steps 50 years later

 The Somalia question in Jomo, Uhuru speeches

 Uhuru’s Sh25 billion stimulus package

 Cheers as Uhuru declares end of 19-month curfew

The three-judge bench comprising James Wakiaga, George Dulu and William Musyoka, sitting in Nairobi, made the decision on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Katiba Institute had moved to court to challenge the President’s decision to omit the six judges from promotion.

President Uhuru Kenyatta previously said he failed to appoint the judges over alleged integrity reservations.

Additional reporting by George Maringa

