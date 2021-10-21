High Court gives Uhuru 14 days to appoint six judges

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

The High Court has given President Uhuru Kenyatta 14 days to appoint six judges he had omitted in June 2021 promotions.

Should the President fail to honour the order, the six judges would be deemed formally appointed, and the Chief Justice would organise their swearing-in.

From left: High Court Judges James Wakiaga, George Dulu and William Musyoka during their verdict on omission of six judges case. [George Maringa, Standard]

The six nominees are Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, Registrar of the High Court Judy Omange and Chief Magistrate Evans Kiago.

The three-judge bench comprising James Wakiaga, George Dulu and William Musyoka, sitting in Nairobi, made the decision on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Katiba Institute had moved to court to challenge the President’s decision to omit the six judges from promotion.

President Uhuru Kenyatta previously said he failed to appoint the judges over alleged integrity reservations.

Additional reporting by George Maringa

