Postmortem examination performed on Masten Wanjala’s body

NATIONAL
By Micah Sali | October 20th 2021

Self-confessed child killer Masten Milimu Wanjala [Courtesy]

A post-mortem examination was carried out today on the body of self-confessed child killer Masten Milimu Wanjala at Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Wanjala, who escaped from police cells in Nairobi, was lynched by an angry mob at Mukhweya village five days ago.

Two Pathologists arrived at the facility around 1.00pm in the company of homicide special investigations unit officers to perform the examination which lasted about one hour.

One of the pathologists was from Western region headquarters and the second came from Nairobi.

Security was beefed up at the facility as the officers carried on with the examination.

The pathologists together with the homicide team emerged from the mortuary at 2.00pm but declined to address journalists who were waiting outside the facility.

They hurriedly jumped into their waiting vehicles and left without divulging details of the postmortem examination.

Conspicuously missing were Wanjala’s family members who have been kept guessing when they will be allowed to bury the body of their kin.

Bungoma County Police Commander Mutungi Musyoki arrived at the facility moments after the team had left.

Mr Musyoki told journalists that he was not allowed to share details of the postmortem examination findings because the matter involved a special unit of investigators from Nairobi.

“The special unit operates under the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) department in Nairobi and it is the only team allowed to give updates on the matter,” he said.

According to him, the team responsible will release the findings of the examination from Nairobi.

The burial date has not been confirmed since the family has not been issued with a permit.

