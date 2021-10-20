× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mwai Kibaki is my hero, declarers Raila

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | October 20th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his daughter Winnie Odinga arrive at Wanguru stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga says retired President Mwai Kibaki is a great hero that needs to be celebrated.

Addressing the Mashujaa Day gathering at Wanguru stadium in Kirinyaga County, Raila said the former president steered the nation and the economy to great heights despite the challenges that prevailed at that time.

“President Mwai Kibaki is my hero and he must be celebrated. When I said Kibaki Tosha, many thought that Raila Odinga will be finished politically. They said Luos can never vote for Kikuyus but I rallied behind Kibaki and assured our people that we have always been partners in the fight for liberation,” Raila said.

He said despite Kibaki having been involved in a road accident, everyone rallied behind his campaign and was sworn in while on a wheelchair.

“Since then the Kikuyu nation has always referred to me as ‘a friend of the mountain’. This, therefore, is an indication that this tribalism thing is just a skin thing,” he said.

Raila said his father identified Kibaki while still in University and brought him to Kenya appointing him as the CEO for KANU.

He said it is worth noting that the retired president played a key role in reviving the economy of the country.

Raila said Kenya has made tremendous strides in dealing with tribalism and should not be allowed to reemerge.

He said it is the colonial passbook that championed tribalism that provoked the Kenyan people to rise against such powers.

Raila said as the country celebrates heroes who have impacted lives in one way or the other, it should be noted that unity and cohesion is key to a peaceful existence.

Bruce leaves role as Newcastle manager following club's £305m takeover by Saudi-led consortium
Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle United manager by mutual consent, the Premier League team said in a statement on Wednesday, two weeks a
Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says 'The Verge'
Facebook name change will be announced next week, 'The Verg'e reports.

