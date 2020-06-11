× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
PHOTOS: Kirinyaga residents throng Wanguru stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations

NATIONAL
By Ndungu Gachane and Wainaina Ndungu | October 20th 2021

Residents queue for security checks outside the Wanguru stadium. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Kirinyaga residents have already thronged at the Wanguru stadium ready for the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

The residents walk up early enough and braved the cold and heavy downpour to queue at the gate for security screening before the entrance to the stadium.

Kirinyaga residents line up for security screening. [Wainaina Ndungu,Standard]

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho earlier on said only 3,000 guests would be allowed at the stadium in line with Covid-19 protocols.

KEEP READING

 State closes roads ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

 As we celebrate achievers, we should name and shame the looters

 Uhuru’s plan to steer Mt Kenya in his preferred political direction

 Rise and rise of town that will host this year's Mashujaa fete

A spot-check by The Standard has established that those entering the stadium are required to display their invitation cards which are confirmed by hawk-eyed security officials.

The Presidential dais. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

As a result, those without the cards are being turned away.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among the dignitaries expected to grace the celebrations.

 Media prepare their Outside Broadcast Vans. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will be the chief guests at the Celebrations.

The first family arrived in the country yesterday and were received by their host at State House Nairobi.

Military personnel adjusts their ceremonial regalia. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Currently, the security officers are rehearsing for entertainment at the stadium.

This will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last Mashujaa Day address as the sitting President, and with it comes a number of expectations from Kenyans among them whether he will lift the dusk to dawn curfew that was put in place in March 2020.

A smiling Kenyan after he was cleared to enter the stadium. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Uhuru marked his first Mashujaa Day as Head of State at Nyayo Stadium in 2013 where he preached unity and celebrated freedom fighters and sports heroes.

The president is set to camp in Mt Kenya as he seeks to bring the region under his wings and show residents what political direction to take ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Women dressed in Kikuyu traditional regalias. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Sources in the presidency told The Standard that following heightened political activities in his backyard, the President is on a mission to steady the ship and rally the people to support his preferred successor.

Uhuru is expected to stay at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County where he will be meeting political leaders and various groups from Mt Kenya, which has registered 13 political parties.

Traditional dancers. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It will be the first time the President will be sharing a podium with presidential front-runners in his backyard, which has been turned into a succession battleground.

Political games are expected from two rival camps at the fete. While Ruto has been camping at the Coast, Raila has been in Meru.

Security screening at the entrance. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The DP has called out both the President and ODM leader, saying he stood by their side in past elections but they have now sidelined him.

Uhuru has not shied away from telling off Ruto over early campaigns and even challenged him to quit the government if he is dissatisfied instead of criticising it from within.

Security personnel control the crowd. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ruto and Raila have also publicly traded barbs over their economic agenda and succession politics.

Eyes will also be on Uhuru on whether he will announce his preferred successor at the national fete.

Some of the residents are already seated after being cleared by security. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

 


Final touches at the Presidential Dais. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

 

 

Parade rehearsals before the main event. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

 

Traditional dancers wait to be cleared for entry. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

 

 

 

 

 

