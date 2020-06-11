PHOTOS: Kirinyaga residents throng Wanguru stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations
NATIONAL
By Ndungu Gachane and Wainaina Ndungu
| October 20th 2021
Kirinyaga residents have already thronged at the Wanguru stadium ready for the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.
The residents walk up early enough and braved the cold and heavy downpour to queue at the gate for security screening before the entrance to the stadium.
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho earlier on said only 3,000 guests would be allowed at the stadium in line with Covid-19 protocols.
KEEP READING
State closes roads ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations
As we celebrate achievers, we should name and shame the looters
Uhuru’s plan to steer Mt Kenya in his preferred political direction
Rise and rise of town that will host this year's Mashujaa fete
A spot-check by The Standard has established that those entering the stadium are required to display their invitation cards which are confirmed by hawk-eyed security officials.
As a result, those without the cards are being turned away.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among the dignitaries expected to grace the celebrations.
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will be the chief guests at the Celebrations.
The first family arrived in the country yesterday and were received by their host at State House Nairobi.
Currently, the security officers are rehearsing for entertainment at the stadium.
This will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last Mashujaa Day address as the sitting President, and with it comes a number of expectations from Kenyans among them whether he will lift the dusk to dawn curfew that was put in place in March 2020.
Uhuru marked his first Mashujaa Day as Head of State at Nyayo Stadium in 2013 where he preached unity and celebrated freedom fighters and sports heroes.
The president is set to camp in Mt Kenya as he seeks to bring the region under his wings and show residents what political direction to take ahead of the 2022 General Election.
Sources in the presidency told The Standard that following heightened political activities in his backyard, the President is on a mission to steady the ship and rally the people to support his preferred successor.
Uhuru is expected to stay at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County where he will be meeting political leaders and various groups from Mt Kenya, which has registered 13 political parties.
It will be the first time the President will be sharing a podium with presidential front-runners in his backyard, which has been turned into a succession battleground.
Political games are expected from two rival camps at the fete. While Ruto has been camping at the Coast, Raila has been in Meru.
The DP has called out both the President and ODM leader, saying he stood by their side in past elections but they have now sidelined him.
Uhuru has not shied away from telling off Ruto over early campaigns and even challenged him to quit the government if he is dissatisfied instead of criticising it from within.
Ruto and Raila have also publicly traded barbs over their economic agenda and succession politics.
Eyes will also be on Uhuru on whether he will announce his preferred successor at the national fete.
RELATED VIDEOS
"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions
HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?
Rais Uhuru Kenyatta adai kuwa Kenya ipo tayari kwa mashindano ya WRC
MPs fault hospitals for detaining patients, bodies over unpaid billsMPs have summoned health stakeholders over increased cases of detention of patients and bodies by hospitals over medical bills.
Rasanga 'lonely' in bid for Alego-Usonga seat as leaders support AtandiThe county chief who is serving his second and final term has declared interest in the Alego Usonga parliamentary seat.
MOST READ
Eyes on president as he hosts succession front-runners
POLITICS
- Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government
POLITICS
- Ndichu brothers respond to viral confrontation video
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
- Uhuru breaks silence on Mt Kenya politics
POLITICS
- Court orders murder suspect Jowie not to live or work out of hometown
COUNTIES
By Paul Ogemba
- DPP seeks to drop charges against six in Arror, Kimwarer dams case
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba