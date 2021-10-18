Raila promises to explore new market for miraa

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga in Laare, Meru County. October 18, 2021. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s tour to Mt Kenya East yesterday brought together political rivals Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Raila landed at Maua Stadium to begin his three-day tour of the region where he was joined by Kiraitu and Munya.

The ODM leader's first stop was in miraa growing Igembe zone where he promised to work to re-open the closed market of Somalia. Raila pledged to explore miraa market in Somaliland and Tanzania.

At the same time, the ODM leader disclosed that he talked to the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to allow miraa into the country.

"I will speak to the Tanzanian president so that we can get the market. There is no evidence that miraa affects one's health," he said.

Raila told residents who braved rains to listen to him that he will work to empower Kenyans economically.

"It is a new dawn, for the third liberation. The first liberation was independence, the second was the new Constitution and the third and last is the economy," he said.

He maintained that he will provide Sh6,000 monthly stipend to impoverished families.

Raila promised to prioritise economic revival and the fight against diseases and poverty.

He said he was banking on the youth to lead the revolution to usher in a new dawn.

"You are my soldiers through votes," he told residents during stopovers at Maua, Laare, Muthara, Kianjai, Makutano and Meru town.

Raila Odinga (R) disclosed that he talked to the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to allow miraa into the country. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM leader promised to address unemployment and empower youths.

"I want the youth to be empowered and those who have graduated from technical courses to have meaningful employment," he said, adding that he will ensure they get capital for new business ventures.

Addressing residents at Muthara, Raila said he will work to curb cattle rustling which is a major challenge in Tigania and Igembe regions.

"There is cattle rustling here and there. We will end that," he said.

He promised to ensure all Kenyans access proper healthcare.

Munya said Raila deserves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Baba is our defender, he has fought for democracy for a long time. He has done a lot in fighting for freedom and for the marginalised," he said.

"We have seen Baba (Raila) going to State House next year," added the CS who told Raila to ensure water provision and road construction in the area once he wins the presidency.

Kiraitu told off those claiming that Raila was too old to lead the country.

"Some are saying he is old. He is not," Kiraitu said. Governor Kiraitu mURUNGI (right) told off those claiming that Raila was too old to lead the country. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Maore said it was time the ODM leader received overwhelming endorsement by the region.

"It is time for Raila, we welcome you. This is miraa country and farmers have been suffering after the Somalia market was closed. I will work to re-open the Somalia market,” said the National Assembly Whip.

Aburi promised to rally the region behind Raila saying they have nothing against him.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega said that going by the support Raila had won in the region so far he "had managed to climb the mountain."

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho assured that after listening to the plight of miraa farmers his government will no longer tax the crop.

Leaders who accompanied the Orange leader were governors Ndiritu Murithi (Laikipia), James Ongwae (Kisii) and a number of MPs led by National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip Maoka Maore (Igembe North).

Other leaders present were Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and her Migori counterpart Pamela Odhiambo, and MP Junet Mohamed.

