Suspected child killer Masten Wanjala lynched by mob

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | October 15th 2021

Masten Wanjala. [Courtesy]

Police in Bungoma have this morning confirmed that a man killed at Mukhweya village this morning is self –confessed serial killer Masten Milimu Wanjala.

Wanjala was lynched by a mob near his home this morning.

“He was strangled by neighbours who learnt of his presence at his parents’ home,” an eyewitness told The Standard.

According to Bungoma County Police Commander Musyoki Mutungi, the suspect managed to sneak into his parents’ home but suspicious villagers noticed him.

KEEP READING

 Police watch as crooks on the rampage

 Officer held in probe on how suspected killer Masten Wanjala escaped cell

 Ruiru suspected serial killer says he attended victims' funerals

 Athlete hacked to death in Kirinyaga, boyfriend arrested

“He arrived at his parents’ home last night but he was spotted by neighbours. After sensing danger, Wanjala opted to move into a nearby house,” said Mutungi.

Mutungi said the suspect was flushed out of the home where he had gone to take cover and lynched at around 7.00am today.

“We are not sure how he managed to travel all the way from Nairobi to his rural home.  It is the curious villagers who first identified him and went ahead to kill him even before the police could be informed,” said the police boss.

“So far the body is still at the scene and we have deployed security agents all over the place,” Mutungi told The Standard on phone.

Wanjala, 20, escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station, Nairobi in unclear circumstances on Tuesday, October 12.

He was expected at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, October 13.

Police signal had been circulated asking officers in the capital city and its neighbouring counties to be on high alert.

Wanjala had been accused of killing at least ten children between 2019 and 2021.

He had taken police to at least ten murder scenes, including Nairobi (5), Kajiado (2), Machakos (2) and Bungoma (1).

In his confessions to police, the suspect allegedly admitted to killing the children after disguising himself as a football coach.

Wanjala was arrested in Kajiado in mid-July, 2021 by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

