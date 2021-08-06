Photos: Tears and pain as 19 Siaya tanker explosion victims are buried
By Too Jared | August 6th 2021
The burial ceremony of 19 residents of Malanga in Gem, Siaya County, who died while siphoning fuel is happening today - Friday August 6.
The 19 died after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded on July 18.
The remains of the victims who are among 22 people who perished, were released to their kin early Friday from Yala and Siaya hospital morgues.
Of the 19, 11 were released from Yala Sub-county hospital morgue. Two other bodies are still awaiting DNA results while another was buried last week.
Grief-stricken families who were forced to suspend burial plans until DNA results are ascertained, however, protested the move, demanding the release of the bodies.
