Photos: Tears and pain as 19 Siaya tanker explosion victims are buried

Kin arrived at the morgue early Friday, August 6, 2021. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

The burial ceremony of 19 residents of Malanga in Gem, Siaya County, who died while siphoning fuel is happening today - Friday August 6.

The 19 died after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded on July 18.

The remains of the victims who are among 22 people who perished, were released to their kin early Friday from Yala and Siaya hospital morgues.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey. Start Now

Of the 19, 11 were released from Yala Sub-county hospital morgue. Two other bodies are still awaiting DNA results while another was buried last week.

Grief-stricken families who were forced to suspend burial plans until DNA results are ascertained, however, protested the move, demanding the release of the bodies.

The victims' kin at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Some of the families at the Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Bodies of the victims at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] 19 bodies were released. 22 persons perished in the fire incident. Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Body of one of the victims. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard] Hearses at Yala morgue. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Share this story