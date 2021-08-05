Former Nyeri MP Peter Muriithi to be cremated as per his wish
NATIONAL
By Nderitu Gichure | August 5th 2021
Former MP Peter Gichohi Muriithi is to be cremated on Friday at the Hindu Crematorium in Nyeri Town.
According to Muriithi's son Andrew Gitau, the former MP, who passed on Tuesday at Outspan Hospital after a long battle with diabetes, wished to be cremated within three days.
Muriithi’s ashes, Gitau said, will be interred at his home in Thuguma village and a tree planted at the site.
“He wished to be cremated within a specific period and have a memorial service later,” Gitau told The Standard. “My father was not interested in an elaborate funeral ceremony. He instead wanted funds channelled to Riamukuwe Children's Home to assist needy children.”
The career insurer first ventured into active politics in 1984 when he became Nyeri Town’s Kenya African National Union (KANU) chair.
He later rose to branch chair in 1991 after taking over from former President Mwai Kibaki after he resigned his membership in Kanu to form the Democratic Party (DP).
Mureithi contested for Nyeri Town parliamentary seat in 1997 on a Kanu ticket but lost to Wanyiri Kihoro and switched to the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) in 2003 and won.
Help us improve our website!Take a survey
He defended his seat in 2007 but lost to Esther Murugi and announced his retirement from active politics to concentrate on farming, real estate and insurance.
