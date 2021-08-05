× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Former deputy IG Julius Kanampiu is dead

NATIONAL
By James Wanzala | August 5th 2021

Julius Kanampiu. [Courtesy]

Former Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Julius Kibaara Kanampiu has died.

Kanampiu died on Tuesday aged 61 of what his brother, John Kanampiu, said was pneumonia.

‘‘My bother went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening at about 8pm while receiving treatment for pneumonia at Meru Level Five Hospital,’’ said John.

He added that his brother retired from the National Police Service last October.

KEEP READING

 Fix loopholes that facilitate unlawful killings

 Uganda denies record of DP Ruto’s aborted trip

 Four tips to help your child transition to high school

 Team seeks answers on United Kingdom's gross rights violations in Kenya

Julius Kanampiu speaking during a two-day workshop on police transformation in Naivasha, 2016. [Courtesy]

‘‘He was honest, trustworthy, faithful and more than a brother to me,’’ said John, an inspector with the Director of Criminal Investigations.

He says Kanampiu was the fourth born in a family of 17. He has left behind a wife and two sons.

Help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Kanampiu was also an apostle and pastor at Word of Faith Church, Utawala branch, in Nairobi County.

He will be buried on Friday, August 13, at Kathigu village in Imenti South, Meru County. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Mbunge wa Mathira Rigathi Gachagua ameachiliwa kwa dhamana ya milioni 12

Mbunge Rigathi Gachagua aachiliwa kwa dhamana ya milioni 12, Shule zafunguliwa | MBIU YA KTN

Mashindano ya WRC yakamilika, Washukiwa wakuu wa Utekaji wakamatwa, Mapigano Isiolo | MBIU WIKENDI

Share this story
Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 1,571
From the cases, 1,538 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.
Fisherman killed, his body dumped in Lake Victoria
The 28-year-old was in the company of his three colleagues who hail from Sindo Gateway beach in Suba Sub-county when the incident happened.

OLYMPICS

Knitting diver Tom Daley catches attention at Tokyo Olympics
Knitting diver Tom Daley catches attention at Tokyo Olympics

STANDARD

By Reuters

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Nyeri MP to be cremated as per his wish

By Nderitu Gichure | 24 minutes ago

Former Nyeri MP to be cremated as per his wish
Wanderi, Cherop among four nominated for IEBC jobs, await Parliament approval

By Jael Mboga | 1 hour ago

Wanderi, Cherop among four nominated for IEBC jobs, await Parliament approval
Team seeks answers on United Kingdom's gross rights violations in Kenya

By Julius Chepkwony and Nikko Tanui | 9 hours ago

Team seeks answers on United Kingdom's gross rights violations in Kenya
The making of land injustices haunting Kenya to date

By Amos Kareithi | 10 hours ago

The making of land injustices haunting Kenya to date

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC