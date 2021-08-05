Former deputy IG Julius Kanampiu is dead

Julius Kanampiu. [Courtesy]

Former Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Julius Kibaara Kanampiu has died.

Kanampiu died on Tuesday aged 61 of what his brother, John Kanampiu, said was pneumonia.

‘‘My bother went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening at about 8pm while receiving treatment for pneumonia at Meru Level Five Hospital,’’ said John.

He added that his brother retired from the National Police Service last October.

Julius Kanampiu speaking during a two-day workshop on police transformation in Naivasha, 2016. [Courtesy]

‘‘He was honest, trustworthy, faithful and more than a brother to me,’’ said John, an inspector with the Director of Criminal Investigations.

He says Kanampiu was the fourth born in a family of 17. He has left behind a wife and two sons.

Help us improve our website! Take a survey

Kanampiu was also an apostle and pastor at Word of Faith Church, Utawala branch, in Nairobi County.

He will be buried on Friday, August 13, at Kathigu village in Imenti South, Meru County.

Share this story