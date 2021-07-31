× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Anglican Church of Kenya gets it second female Bishop

NATIONAL
By Eric Abuga | July 31st 2021

Bishop David Kodia of the Bondo Diocese congratulating Rose Okeno on her election as the Presiding Bishop of Butere Diocese. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has elected its second female bishop, Rose Okeno, who will preside over the Butere Diocese.

In January 2021, Dr. Emily Onyango, an assistant Bishop, became the first woman to hold a high-ranking position in the ACK.

Elections that saw Okeno voted in as the presiding Bishop of Butere Diocese were held on Saturday, July 31, and presided over by Bishop David Kodia of the Bondo Diocese.

More soon.

