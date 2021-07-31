Anglican Church of Kenya gets it second female Bishop
NATIONAL
By Eric Abuga | July 31st 2021
The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has elected its second female bishop, Rose Okeno, who will preside over the Butere Diocese.
In January 2021, Dr. Emily Onyango, an assistant Bishop, became the first woman to hold a high-ranking position in the ACK.
Elections that saw Okeno voted in as the presiding Bishop of Butere Diocese were held on Saturday, July 31, and presided over by Bishop David Kodia of the Bondo Diocese.
More soon.
