Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia sent on leave ahead of exit

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | July 31st 2021

Outgoing KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia will exit the agency on August 28, 2021. [File, Standard]

The Director-General of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Engineer Peter Mundinia, has proceeded on leave ahead of the expiry of his six-year contract on August 28, 2021.

Eng. Mundinia will be replaced in acting capacity by Eng. David Muchilwa, the KeNHA Board of Directors announced on Friday, July 30.

“Eng. Mundinia has been an integral part of growth and success of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in the past six years. His contributions and commitment will always be remembered and worthy of admiration,” said KeNHA Board of Directors Chairperson, Eng. Wangai Ndirangu, in an internal memo.

Eng. Muchilwa will be KeNHA’s interim Director-General “effective immediately until the vacancy is substantively filled”, said Eng. Ndirangu.

Mundinia’s exit comes barely two weeks after an activist sought court orders compelling the Director-General to quit office, pending his August 28, 2021 retirement.

The petitioner, Charles Opudo, said Mundinia's term expires in less than a month, but he was still in office, contrary to the Kenya Roads Act and KeNHA human resource manual and the Constitution.

Opudo said Mundinia should have proceeded on terminal leave to allow the hiring of his successor.

The petitioner further argued that a timely recruitment of the new Director-General will facilitate a smooth transition to the new administration.

Opudo sued KeNHA chairman Wangai Ndirangu, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and the Public Service Commission.

Mundinia was reappointed for the second and final three-year term on August 28, 2018. The Kenya Roads Act provides that one must proceed for terminal leave pending retirement.

