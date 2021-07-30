× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Wife of slain Dutch tycoon charged with murder

NATIONAL
By Joackim Bwana | July 30th 2021

Riziki Cherono Ali is accused of killing her Dutch husband and their guard Evans Pole Boroko on the night of June 4, 2021. [Courtesy]

The wife of slain Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhorst was yesterday charged with his murder at a Mombasa Law Court.

Riziki Cherono Ali is accused of killing her husband and their guard Evans Pole Boroko on the night of June 4, 2021, at Roco Apartments in Shanzu within Mombasa County.

She denied the charges before Justice Ann Ong’injo.

KEEP READING

 Dutch tycoon Rouwenhourst murder suspects arrested

 DCI detectives team up, grill wife of Dutch tycoon murdered in Bamburi

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through Abdi Hassan, opposed the release of Ali on bond.

He said three more suspects had been arrested and detained for 21 days in connection to the murder of Boroko.

Investigation officer Reuben Mwaniki, in a sworn affidavit, said Ali planned the killings for her own benefit.

The officer said Ali took the perpetrators to the house before the incident was committed and showed them the layout.

Police say a 9mm calibre round, and pair of handcuffs allegedly used in carrying out the murder were recovered upon arrest. [Courtesy]

“The accused person gave keys to the perpetrators to access the house on the material date when the murder was executed,” said Mwaniki.

In her replying affidavit, Ali said she did not kill her husband and was most interested in knowing the truth.

She asked the court to release her on Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh400,000 plus one surety of the same amount.

Ali said she had been incarcerated for 30 days since July 22, 2021.

House detectives allege that a suspect constructed on a piece of land acquired two weeks after the murder. [Courtesy]

The DPP opposed her release on grounds that her children were witnesses in the case.

In her statement to the police, Ali said she woke to find two people standing next to her bedside and three others on his husband's side while demanding money.

The case is set for pretrial on August 16, 2021. 

COHEN MURDER CASE: Wairimu's lawyer wants client to be granted bail and autopsy to be done Tuesday

It's an emotional roller coaster for relatives of Dutch Businessman Cohen

Mwili wa Mwanabiashara wa Uholanzi Tob Cohen umepatikana kwenye shimo jijini Nairobi

Olympics: Selemon Barega of Ethiopia extends Kenya's 53 years wait after winning 10,000m
Kenya's dream of winning a first Olympic medal since 1968 in the men's 10,000 went up in smoke after Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won gold in a tensed fi
Covid-19: Kenya records 945 new cases, 16 deaths
Ministry says 175 patients are in the ICU, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen

OLYMPICS

Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait qualify for the women's 5,000m finals
Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait qualify for the women's 5,000m finals

STANDARD

By Standard Sports

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
Enforce Covid-19 protocols, IG Mutyambai orders police

By Too Jared | 2 hours ago

Enforce Covid-19 protocols, IG Mutyambai orders police
List: 29 High Court judges transferred

By Brian Okoth | 4 hours ago

List: 29 High Court judges transferred
MPs plot to water down election campaign law

By Roselyne Obala | 5 hours ago

MPs plot to water down election campaign law
Why only two per cent of women in Kenya own land

By James Wanzala | 8 hours ago

Why only two per cent of women in Kenya own land

