Wife of slain Dutch tycoon charged with murder
NATIONAL
By Joackim Bwana | July 30th 2021
The wife of slain Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhorst was yesterday charged with his murder at a Mombasa Law Court.
Riziki Cherono Ali is accused of killing her husband and their guard Evans Pole Boroko on the night of June 4, 2021, at Roco Apartments in Shanzu within Mombasa County.
She denied the charges before Justice Ann Ong’injo.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through Abdi Hassan, opposed the release of Ali on bond.
He said three more suspects had been arrested and detained for 21 days in connection to the murder of Boroko.
Investigation officer Reuben Mwaniki, in a sworn affidavit, said Ali planned the killings for her own benefit.
The officer said Ali took the perpetrators to the house before the incident was committed and showed them the layout.
“The accused person gave keys to the perpetrators to access the house on the material date when the murder was executed,” said Mwaniki.
In her replying affidavit, Ali said she did not kill her husband and was most interested in knowing the truth.
She asked the court to release her on Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh400,000 plus one surety of the same amount.
Ali said she had been incarcerated for 30 days since July 22, 2021.
The DPP opposed her release on grounds that her children were witnesses in the case.
In her statement to the police, Ali said she woke to find two people standing next to her bedside and three others on his husband's side while demanding money.
The case is set for pretrial on August 16, 2021.
