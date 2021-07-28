× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

175 years later, Kenya's oldest school still stands tall

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | July 28th 2021
Isaac Nyondo Primary School in Rabai [File]

In a country where buildings collapse even before the contractor has left the site, there are some simple blocks that have withstood the sands of time.

The two rooms constructed with blocks that were originally thatched with dried coconut leaves have defied the elements and shine the light on how long buildings should last.

It is in these two rooms that the first dreams of education were originally executed by a man who was thought to be a slave raider and had to be subjected to a series of tests before he could be trusted to interact with the locals.

The theatre of the strange encounter was at a hamlet in Rabai, Kilifi County. The principals were Ludwig Kraft, who was on a 'godly' mission to deliver people from the bondage and powers of darkness and the chief, Jindwa Mwambawa, who had the powers to neutralise evil spirits. Ironically, he was mistaken to be a devil.  

Some ground rules were established before the two sides met. The chief drew a line and directed his son to cross it three times. He survived and thus the white man’s witchcraft was neutralised. Kraft, too, was tested and passed.

KEEP READING

 EACC denies frustrating Kilifi government from recovering Sh43m

  Small mission in Rabai where Western education was introduced in Kenya

 Hundreds get title deeds in Kilifi county

 President Uhuru's warning to land gangs at Coast

After an elaborate ceremony to mark the meeting of these two new-found friends, Kraft was gifted 99 acres some respectable distance from the chief and his people. It is on this land that the first school was started in 1846.

This was later named after a local man, Nyondo. It so happens that Nyondo’s father, Jana Abegunga, converted to Christianity on his deathbed and was swiftly baptised Abraham. His young son also became a Christian and was predictably baptised Isaac.

Isaac and Kraft became so close that when the missionary became sick and blind, the young convert escorted him to Germany. And when Nyondo died in 1872, the school was named after him. It became Isaac Nyondo Primary School.

The school, which still stands today, played a major role in educating slaves who were freed from merchant ships before they were taken to America, Middle East and Europe to work without pay.

Rabai has entrenched itself as the cradle of Anglican Church in Kenya and the school still continues to impart vital lesson in building and construction, 175 years after the foundation stone was laid. Its pupil population has fallen from 1,100 in 2012 to the current 1,090.

RELATED VIDEOS

Coast leaders condemn killing of businessman Jacob Juma and demand arrest of those behind it

Curse of Grey hair in Kilifi County

Leo Nyanjani: Swala la Elimu katika kaunti la Kilifi 11th April 2016

Share this story
Study: Violence among lovers increased during Covid-19 period
The study attributed the violence to socio-economic effects of coronavirus pandemic.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
EACC denies frustrating Kilifi government from recovering Sh43m

By Moses Nyamori | 7 hours ago

EACC denies frustrating Kilifi government from recovering Sh43m
Uhuru tour: All set for the launch of two mineral factories in Western

By Brian Kisanji | 9 hours ago

Uhuru tour: All set for the launch of two mineral factories in Western
Governor Chepkwony grilled over Sh71m tender

By Moses Nyamori | 13 hours ago

Governor Chepkwony grilled over Sh71m tender
Girl's mission to escape poverty lands her in cruel marriage

By Gardy Chacha | 13 hours ago

Girl's mission to escape poverty lands her in cruel marriage

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC