Caroline Kangogo died of gunshot wound- Government pathologist Oduor says
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru and Patrick Kibet | July 27th 2021
Police officer Caroline Kangogo died of a gunshot wound, Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Odour has confirmed.
An autopsy conducted on Tuesday revealed the cause of death was an injury by the bullet that went through the spine to the brain and skull.
“There was a hole in her head caused by the bullet and areas of burning called muscle print,” Oduor said during a live address.
The pathologist however said that they are yet to establish the manner in which Kangogo died, adding that this would only be revealed once the lab results were out.
He further said that they have taken swaps from her hands to determine whether she pulled the trigger and find out whether it was suicide or murder.
Family members who were at MTRH funeral home told the Standard they were satisfied with the findings and that they had also engaged a private pathologist.
Kangogo’s body was moved to the Moi Teaching Referral Hospital funeral home for an autopsy on Tuesday, July 27.
The post-mortem examination which was to be conducted last week was postponed at the last minute.
The female officer was the main suspect in the murder of a police officer in Nakuru and a businessman in Juja.
On July 15, Kangogo’s mother stumbled on her body inside a bathroom at their home in Nyawa, Keiyo North.
