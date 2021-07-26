× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Small mission in Rabai where Western education was introduced in Kenya

NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | July 26th 2021

Students working together on their studies at an old worn desk in a classroom in the Transkei region of rural South Africa.[Getty Images]

Touted as a means to material achievement in life, education has a significant role on human development as well.

Before formal education was introduced, Africans had their own modes of learning; they transferred knowledge through apprenticeship and storytelling.

The onset of colonialism, however, marked the beginning of abandonment of this traditional form of education that is nevertheless, relevant in many communities.

In Kenya, formal education started in Rabai where the Church Missionary Society (CMS) was established by Johann Ludwig Krapf and his friend Johannes Rebmann in 1846. The two explorers started a school at the mission.

KEEP READING

 Hola massacre that hastened Kenya's independence

 General China: The ‘disciplinarian’ who shaped NYS

 Bildad Kaggia embodied the true meaning of his name

 Maseno School where sons of African chiefs schooled

Learners were introduced to what was referred to as 3Rs; reading, writing and arithmetic. In imparting knowledge and skills, natives were taught Bible reading and solving simple mathematics puzzles.

The turning point for development of education in Kenya was in early 1903, when the railway line stretched from the Coast to the shores of Lake Victoria.

With a reliable means of transport, more missionaries and white settlers came to Kenya, travelling into the hinterlands where they set up schools.

The Kamba, for instance, in 1894 resisted an attempt to establish a mission and school in Yatta forcing the missionaries to penetrate further into the interior in parts of Central, Nyanza and Western where they set up education centres, enrolling locals.

After World War I, the need and demand for education became more apparent, as it dawned on the locals that the same woud enable them acquire knowledge that could aid them in the fight against colonialists.

As a result, schools started focusing more on vocational training, and correspondingly less on evangelisation. At the same time, a number of independent schools emerged, offering alternative curricula.

The shift worried the colonial government, which thought the schools were avenues for instilling subversive thoughts.

And as the anti-colonial campaign gained momentum, so did the number of independent schools increase, culminating in their banning in 1952 as part of the state of emergency.

Ultimately, school remains an important agent of socialisation where learners interact with peers, authority and adhere to routine programmes that help in moulding them into informed individuals.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Leo full bulletin 10th February 2015

Mwanafunzi mmoja kaunti ya Kilifi aliyepaswa kujiunga na shule ya sekondari, ajitia kitanzi

INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY: Over 400 Maasai women pursue formal education

Share this story
Polo: Kenya beat Zambia to win Kenya International Championships
For the third time, Kenya floored Zambia 8-7 to win Kenya International Polo Championships at...
I am suffering rejection, isolation after rehab, Jimwat now laments
Musician says he is clean and wonders what difference it makes if people still judge him the same way they did when he was into drugs.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The good, bad and the ugly of IEBC recruitment

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 1 hour ago

The good, bad and the ugly of IEBC recruitment
R.I.P comical former Imenti Central MP haunted by pyramid schemes, rape

By Wainaina Ndung’u | 1 hour ago

R.I.P comical former Imenti Central MP haunted by pyramid schemes, rape
Health workers demand their two-year pay amid budget crisis

By Brian Kisanji | 1 hour ago

Health workers demand their two-year pay amid budget crisis
Ruto, Mudavadi storm central in search of votes

By Kennedy K Gachuhi and James Munyeki | 9 hours ago

Ruto, Mudavadi storm central in search of votes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC