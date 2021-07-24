KDF ranks: From senior-most position to the lowest
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | July 24th 2021
There are ten ranks in the Kenya Defence Forces.
Members of the Defence Forces are guided by unmatchable discipline and respect depending on the rank of an officer.
KDF comprises of three sister services, namely Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy. The three are under Service Commanders who oversee their operations.
Regardless of one’s service affliction, promotion is strictly based on merit. It applies both for commissioned and non-commissioned officers.
Below is a list of the military ranks from the senior-most posting to the junior rank, courtesy of the Ministry of Defence:
General
Lieutenant- General
Major-General
Brigadier
Colonel
They serve as staff in KDF. One must have been trained in Defence Staff College to qualify for promotion to the rank of Colonel.
Lieutenant-Colonel
Major
Captain
Lieutenant
Second-Lieutenant
Let's speak boldly against real estate con gamesNearly all built environment professions have strong professional associations, yet they have constantly chosen silence whenever evil rears its head.
Our smallholder farmers hold key to food securityCountries in Sub-Saharan Africa are facing acute food insecurity with children, women and the elderly being the most vulnerable.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth