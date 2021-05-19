× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as new Chief Justice

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 19th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Martha Koome (pictured) as Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

Uhuru made the announcement in a gazette notice dated May 19, 2021.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint- Martha Karambu Koome to be the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.”

Reports also suggest she will be sworn in before close of business today.

KEEP READING

 Kenya runs out of Covid-19 vaccines as fourth wave predicted in June

 MPs urge CJ Koome to steadfastly guard Judiciary’s independence

 Parliament approves Koome’s nomination to CJ position

  Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

In a swift turn of events, President Uhuru’s gazettement comes just hours after the National Assembly unanimously approved Koome’s nomination to the position of Chief Justice. 

In the same breath, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) had earlier recommended her approval to become Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

Justice Koome becomes Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice, and the third under the 2010 Constitution. She also makes history as the first woman to serve in a similar capacity.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

She emerged top from a pool of nine other candidates who interviewed for the CJ position last month.

She was selected by the Judicial Service Commission, and her name forwarded to President Uhuru, who then submitted to Parliament for vetting.

During the interviews, Justice Koome told the JSC panel that among her top priorities upon assuming office, was sorting the issue of the appointment of 41 judges by the president.

“We will hold regular meetings with the Executive and Legislature to end the standoff. We must discuss this issue of the 41 judges with the president, find out where the problem is and resolve it,” Koome said.

The incoming Chief Justice Martha Koome has 33 years experience and practised law for 15 years before becoming a judge of the High Court. 

She was admitted to the bar as an advocate of the High Court in 1986 and started as a legal associate at Mathenge and Muchemi Advocates until 1993 when she opened her own law firm and became the managing partner until 2003.

Until her appointment as the new CJ, Koome headed the Criminal Division at the Court of Appeal.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

"I will simply be a Chief Justice who would... administer nothing but pure law," SC Fred Ngatia

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia on corruption in the Judiciary | Search for the next Chief Justice

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia appears before JSC as he seeks to succeed Maraga as Chief Justice -Part 2

Share this story
Lakeside city finalises plans to host this year’s Madaraka Day
Plans by the national government to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu are at an advanced stage.
Covid: Kenya among countries urged to manufacture vaccines
The panel noted that the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating social and financial consequences

MOST READ

Who is this man George Koimburi?
Who is this man George Koimburi?

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail
Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

By Kepher Otieno | 8 hours ago

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations
Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m

By Collins Kweyu | 8 hours ago

Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m
Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC