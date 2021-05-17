× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Jennifer Wambua murder suspect charged

NATIONAL
By Erastus M Mulwa | May 17th 2021
Jennifer Wambua went missing on March 12, 2021, only to be found dead on March 15. [File, Standard]

High Court has ordered a prime suspect in the murder of former acting communications director at National Land Commission (NLC) officer Jennifer Wambua to undergo a mental test.

High Court judge, Justice David Kimei said the mental assessment is to ascertain whether Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale is fit to stand trial.

The judge also forwarded Sankale’s case file to Kajiado High Court where the suspect will appear for plea taking on May 26.

The suspect, whom police describe as a serial killer is to be remanded at Kajiado GK Prison until the said date.

The charge against Sankale states that "between March 12 and 13, 2021 at Veterinary Farm-Ebulbul in Kajiado North Sub County, jointly with others not before the court, murdered Jennifer Itumbi Wambua."

The suspect was driven to Machakos for arraignment after it turned out that there was no judge available in Kajiado High Court to deal with the matter.

The deceased, Wambua went missing after reporting to her office at National Lands Commission (NLC) on March 12 this year and her body was later found dumped in Ngong Forest the following day. 

 

