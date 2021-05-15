Top police officer in hospital after collapsing at his Nairobi home

Multiple high-ranking sources confirmed news of the senior officer's hospitalisation. [File, Standard]

A high-ranking police officer is receiving treatment at a city hospital after he collapsed at his Nairobi home on Thursday night, May 13, The Standard has learnt.

The senior law enforcement officer is admitted to the private hospital’s high dependency unit.

A well-placed source, who is in the top management, told The Standard that the senior officer is responding well to treatment.

Out of respect of right to privacy, The Standard chooses to conceal the senior officer’s identity until we get a comment from him.

We, however, reached his personal assistant for comment.

The aide denied that his boss is admitted to the hospital, though multiple high-ranking sources who spoke to The Standard, confirmed the senior cop is indeed hospitalised.

“The boss is doing well. I’m just from visiting him at his home,” said the PA, dismissing claims that the officer is undergoing around-the-clock medical attention.

The senior officer has, for a while now, been out of office as he seeks medical attention.

“We hope he will be discharged either today (Saturday, May 15), or tomorrow (Sunday, May 16),” said a senior official within the law enforcement circles.

