Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo dies in hospital
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 14th 2021
The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Stephen Kirogo, is dead.
Announcing his demise, President Uhuru said Kirogo died on Friday while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
Uhuru has since sent his condolence message to the family, remembering Kirogo as a distinguished public servant who contributed immensely to the transformation of Kenya's public service by initiating critical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.
“It is sad that the cruel hand of death has robbed us of Mr Kirogo, a polished gentleman and refined administrator whose contribution to the transformation of our country's public sector shall be sorely missed,” he said.
The president added: “Mr Kirogo enjoyed a stellar career as an administrator in the public service spanning over thirty years. It is his long experience and strong administrative credentials that enabled him to steer our Public Service Commission on a trajectory of growth.”
Until his death, Kirogo served as the PSC Chairman, a position he took up in 2018.
Prior, he also served as the Principal Administrative Secretary and Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet in the Presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office since 2012.
For his immense contribution to public service and illustrious career spanning over 30 years, Kirogo's efforts were recognised, and was awarded the Order of the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) and the Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS).
