Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says

Parts of Nairobi were severely affected by floods following recent heavy rainfall. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that the heavy rainfall experienced in many parts of the country will reduce in intensity beginning Friday, May 14.

The parts of Kenya, which will experience significant change in rainfall pattern, are Nairobi, West, East and Central Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of Ukambani such as Kitui.

Kenya Met said the change in rainfall intensity might be gradual, but significant difference will be experienced by Saturday, May 15.

However, certain parts of the country, particularly Rift Valley, could experience mudslides.

“Mudslides and landslides are also likely to occur on hilly areas of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley due to already saturated soils,” the Kenya Met said on Twitter on Friday, May 14.

The weatherman cautioned road users against walking or driving into flooded areas.

On Friday morning, Twitter was awash with pictures and videos of residences in Nairobi deluged by the heavy rains.

Parts of the city severely affected by the floods are Kawangware, South C, Kibra, South B, Mukuru kwa Reuben, Nyayo Stadium neighbourhoods, Nyayo Highrise, among others.

