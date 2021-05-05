Uhuru wa biashara, Suluhu ya vikwazo: How Kenya-Tanzania trade will be streamlined

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his Tanzania counterpart Samia Suluhu, who is on a two-day state visit in Kenya.[PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta says ministers from both Kenya and Tanzania should resolve all non-tariff barriers and other restrictions affecting the two countries within four months.

Uhuru, on Wednesday said going forward, there will be no business visa or work permits for Tanzanian wishing to do business in the country.

"You are free to come and trade here in Kenya, there will be no business visas or work permits as long as you abide by the laws of the land," he said.

Uhuru was speaking during the Kenya-Tanzania Investment Forum at Serena hotel. The forum was in line with President Samia Suluhu's two-day state visit.

Kenya has about 513 companies doing business in Tanzania compared to Tanzania's 30 in Nairobi.

Uhuru said in the next two weeks, concerned ministers from both sides should clear all the traffic jams at the Taveta and Namanga border points.

Uhuru said they should pay a special focus to the issuance of Covid-19 certificates to ease the movement of transit cargo.

"I direct that all the maize lying at the border be cleared in two weeks. We cannot subject businesses to more suffering," Uhuru said.

Uhuru urged the ministers to move swiftly and ensure the ease of doing business at the border pointswas decisively tackled.

"It is not about wearing suits and meeting over tea.Get to the ground and understand what is affecting those traders. Don't just sit in those offices. If you need to consult, do it and get the work done," he said.

Uhuru's sentiments came shortly after the Kenya Business Community nsaid it was ready to trade with the Tanzanian business community.

Led by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce (KNCC), the community proposed the formulation of a Joint Business Council that will support the two countries.

KNCC President Fred Ngatia said the council would play a key role in addressing issues that bedevil Nairobi-Dar trade,

The community said there should be policy forums and investment-focused events that will target small-scale enterprises.

"We are going to focus more on economic projects by identifying favourable financing institutions that will help us settle some of the commercial disputes affecting our community," Ngatia said.

He said this will be made possible through the Public-Private Partnerships offered by the government.

As a result, KNCC in partnership with the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce will host a trade and investment exhibition in Dar es Salaam this August aiming to help SMEs unlock their potential.

So far Trade and Agriculture ministers from the two sides have had a breakfast meeting and agreed to initiate bilateral discussion before the end of the month.

Trade CS Betty Maina said the discussions aim to iron out all issues that have been hampering trade between the two countries.

This includes issues surrounding maize import.

President Samia Suluhu said her government was ready to serve as a bridge to pave way for businesses between the two countries to thrive.

"It is not about competing and complicating things, but about developing business relationships to allow both parties to explore opportunities," she said.

Suluhu said while Tanzania is rich with natural resources and tourist attractions, Kenya is thriving in the ICT world and thus the need for exchange of skills on research and development.

"Muna bahati sana maanake upande mmoja mnao Uhuru wa kufanya biashara na upande mwingine Suluhu la kuondoa vikwazo," Suluhu said.

