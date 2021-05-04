× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Standard Group journalists shine at the AJEA Awards

NATIONAL
By Jennifer Anyango | May 4th 2021

Standard Group Journalists scooped a string of awards during, this year's journalism awards where top scribes were feted for their excellence in different categories.

Of the 41 winners announced during the ninth Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) in Nairobi on Tuesday evening, eight came from Standard Group.

Photograph of the year at the AJEA 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) honoured print and broadcast journalists separately in most of its categories.

In the print section, The Standard Journalists who took top honours are Caroline Chebet, Kamau Muthoni and Denish Ochieng.

Denish Ochieng, Photographer of the Year. (Jeniffer Anyango, Standard)

Chebet was the first to head to the podium after winning the Development Reporting Award in the print category for her story 'Inside restoration plan to save chocking Tana Delta,' which was published in The Standard.

KEEP READING

 Divisions emerge over MCK committee report

 MPs recommend removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

 AG’s conflicting advisory

 Editors’ Guild petitions removal of Mutemi from MCK Board

Muthoni bagged an award in the Governance Reporting category for the story 'Heir to Sh2 billion estate dragged through courts for 24 years,' while Timothy Otieno was awarded for the story Access Denied in the Television section.

In the Sports Category, Television section, Moses Isaiah was awarded for his story on the life of World Marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge while Levis Musumba won the Best MCK Grantee Award.

Denish Ochieng's spectacular image of a pupil wearing worn-out sandals outside a school site in Kisumu County saw him walk home with the Photojournalist of the Year Award.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

And the Journalist of the Year Award in the Television section went to Timothy Otieno, along with the cameraperson who shot the video of his story Access Denied.

In this year’s awards, there were 21 categories for Print, Television and Radio. There are new categories that were introduced, like the Covid-19 Reporting and another, Podcasts to fit in the new platforms introduced in the newsrooms. There were 18 winners from an initial pool of 1119.

Chief Guest Philomena Mwilu said as lockdowns became the norm, the importance of the media was further magnified.

KTN's Timothy Otieno, Journalist of the Year TV category. (Jeniffer Anyango, Standard)

"You kept us informed, your characters entertained, you kept us accountable. We need to reflect this republic recognition and appreciation by taking better care of journalists and media practitioners," said Mwilu.

"What did we do as consumers of the sweat of the brow of journalists to appreciate to them? Don't journalists belong in that category (essential workers)? Did they not bring us the information concerning the pandemic, how to stay safe? They fit on all sectors, is that not commendable?" Mwilu posed.

KTN Cameraman David Otieno, Journalist of the Year TV category. (Jeniffer Anyango,Standard)

MCK Chief Executive David Omwoyo said it is interesting that while the very best has very good quality and display of journalism, currently, we are seeing journalism in very difficult situations.

"We are facing economic challenges in the newsrooms. There is a lot of technological revolution, some of us not very sure what to do, or rather technology moves so first," said Omwoyo.

He said apart from Covid-19, there is also a pandemic of fake news.

"But in the midst of all these, we have seen, extremely high quality pieces of journalism, and we hope that the awards today, the recognition, will have more people encouraged to practice their work," said Omwoyo.  

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Newsdesk Full Bulletin 2nd March 2016 [part 2]

Winds of Destruction: Strong winds destroy school in Isiolo

MCK forms taskforce to tame media associations: The Newsroom

Share this story
Man burns cow over a cup of milk
In March, an unknown person slashed a pregnant heifer’s hind legs, rendering it immobile.
Ex-Homeboyz, Gor coach Odhiambo joins Tanzania’s Biashara United
Immediate former Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo on Tuesday was appointed as the new head coach of Tanzanian Premier League side Bi

MOST READ

Saudi Slavery: Once an agent seals a deal, you are on your own
Saudi Slavery: Once an agent seals a deal, you are on your own

NATIONAL

By Stephen Rutto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Njiiri: The witty senior chief behind school named after him

By Amos Kareithi | 5 hours ago

Njiiri: The witty senior chief behind school named after him
I won’t apologise, Havi tells Koome

By Brian Okoth | 5 hours ago

I won’t apologise, Havi tells Koome
Shift to digital key for media to thrive

By Judah Ben-Hur | 7 hours ago

Shift to digital key for media to thrive
Suluhu visit: Why Ruto was not at State House

By Brian Okoth | 9 hours ago

Suluhu visit: Why Ruto was not at State House

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC