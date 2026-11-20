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Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei during the flag off of 8 students to chains for an exchange program. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya and China are expanding their bilateral cooperation beyond infrastructure and trade to include technology transfer and skills development, with eight Kenyan university students set to travel to China for Huawei's Seeds for the Future 2026 programme.

The students were flagged off by the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Abraham Korir Sing'Oei, who said partnerships in technology and education were critical in preparing young people for opportunities in the global digital economy.

"Education does indeed transform, but only to the extent that we are able to link education to the market. We're able to link education to skills and to job creation," Sing'Oei said.

He said exposing Kenyan students to international technology markets would help them understand how innovation translates into practical solutions, while giving them an opportunity to interact with companies shaping the global digital industry.

The eight students will travel to Shenzhen, China, where they will engage with technology experts and gain first-hand exposure to emerging innovations, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 6G and digital connectivity.

Sing'Oei said the opportunity to interact with Huawei, a major player in the global technology industry, would provide the students with valuable practical knowledge and international exposure that could contribute to Kenya's digital transformation.

He commended the company for its contribution to Kenya's human capital development, noting that its presence in the country had grown over the years to support both the private and public sectors.

"China remains a vital strategic partner. We are working together on many issues, from infrastructure to trade, to digital, and even now, to skills," he said.

He added that cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing continued to create opportunities for knowledge transfer and capacity building, with investment in young people key to preparing Kenya for the changing demands of the global digital economy.

Huawei's Seeds for the Future is a global ICT talent development programme that combines technology training, international exposure and cross-cultural exchange to nurture future technology leaders.